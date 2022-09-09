A FromSoftware masterpiece is taking a well-earned victory lap on Steam

FromSoftware is one of the top developers in the world, and deservedly so.

Large companies like Sony and Tencent have spent some big money recently on the developer, both investing a lot of money to gain some ownership of the developer. And no one can blame them for doing so.

The masters behind the Dark Souls and Elden Ring franchises have consistently put out incredible games over the past 10-plus years. But one of its best, older games has recently seen a resurgence in sales on Steam.

Screengrab via SteamDB

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition shot up to No. 5 on Steam’s top seller list last week, according to SteamDB, ahead of even recent releases like Cult of the Lamb and big pre-orders for an upcoming game like Hogwarts Legacy.

The increase in sales is noticeable considering the game was in eighth place the week prior. This happens sometimes when a game goes on sale, and the game was listed at $38.99 for a time during this period.

The price of $39 for a game like Sekiro, which garnered multiple game of the year awards when it was released in 2018, is always a good thing for gamers everywhere.

Whatever From is working on next is likely to be a smash hit. Elden Ring will most likely earn several game of the year awards of its own, and a potential DLC reveal later this year has fans thirsting for more from the talented team.