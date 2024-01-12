7 times Henry Cavill proved he’s the ultimate gamer

Henry Cavill quickly became the gaming world’s favorite actor over the last five years due to his passion for the hobby. From building a decked-out gaming PC to apparently almost losing a role because he was busy playing WoW, we’ve compiled a list of the seven times Henry Cavil proved he’s the ultimate gamer.

Henry Cavill’s best gamer moments

Cavill has had many big gamer moments over the years, both on-screen and on the tabletop. His love from games even led to him pursuing a role as one of gaming’s most famous characters to date, although things didn’t turn out well in the end (which wasn’t really Cavill’s fault). The Man of Steel has time and again proven his love for all things gaming, so let’s take a look at the moments he shined the most.

7) PlayStation or Xbox? PC.

Cavill firmly believes in PC gaming. Image via NME

One of Henry Cavill’s best moments of gaming passion was his interview for NME, which even spawned a console war meme that still circulates today. When asked whether he prefers PlayStation or Xbox, Cavill adamantly said “PC,” taking a firm stance in support of the third contender of the console wars. He continuously professes his love for PC gaming, and it’s had a profound impact on his career—pushing him to pursue the role of Geralt and almost making him lose another.

6) He built his own PC

Like most PC gamers out there, Cavill prefers building his own. That’s the charm of PC gaming, as the end-user has near-total control over their machine and how it’s put together. I like to call PC-building “LEGO for adults,” and that’s exactly how Cavill seems to view it, too. On Instagram, he’s posted his PC building process and upgrades several times, but one video that garnered over 6.5 million views certainly stands out. Cavill’s montage of PC-building is truly a marvel, and it’s good to know PC bros have such a cool guy among them.

5) He knows his way around custom PCs

Not only did Cavill build his very own machine, he learned a lot along the way. By the looks of things, Cavill is now as well-versed in PC gaming as any tech dude out there, which only affirms how passionately he approaches his beloved hobby. When Cavill’s PC fans gave out, the Man of Steel went out to replace them, but wasn’t satisfied with only buying a pre-fabricated all-in-one cooler. Instead, he replaced his fans with custom Noctua coolers, and the story speaks for itself.

4) He apparently almost lost a movie role because of World of Warcraft

Henry Cavill has told many stories over the years related to his gaming hobby. But one stands out in particular, though it’s not as groundbreaking as everyone thinks. During an interview for the Rich Eisen Show and its “Celebrity True or False” segment, Cavill was asked if it was true that he almost lost a film role due to playing WoW.

Cavill confirmed that he did in fact miss a call from Zack Snyder, one of Hollywood’s biggest directors, due to being overly focused on his WoW session. Snyder only called him to let him know he was cast, but nevertheless, Cavill proved his passion for playing games was so great that even calls from Hollywood’s top brass couldn’t phase him.

3) He pursued the role of Geralt because he loves The Witcher 3

Cavill’s performance as Geralt is a widespread favorite, but his departure left a sour taste. Image via Netflix

Cavill’s role as Geralt of Rivia is one of the best performances ever given by an actor. For a Netflix show, Cavill’s casting is considered one of the best on the entire streaming platform, but the show failed to fully capitalize on Cavill’s passion. He was motivated to pursue the role of Geralt of Rivia after playing The Witcher games (thanks IGN), which in turn prompted him to read Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels on which the games and show were based.

His love for the games and books eventually led him to clash with Netflix over the show’s lore accuracy, and he left The Witcher in 2023. It goes to show just how much Cavill cares about the source material.

2) Henry Cavill loves gaming so much he doesn’t want to leave his house

Cavill is an easy-going gamer. Image via Netflix

We all love shutting ourselves inside to play games for hours on end. Naturally, as Henry Cavill is one of us, he’s no exception. Cavill admitted to GQ that he prefers staying home playing Total War: Warhammer to going out. “Henry Cavill would rather be at home right now, without the fame, without the attention, sitting at his gaming PC in shorts and a T-shirt, playing Total War: Warhammer II,” said the GQ article. The more we know about his gaming habits, the more we like him.

1) He’s a nerd for Warhammer 40K

“That is my jam,” Cavill said about Warhammer 40K in The Witcher: Unlocked interview with the show’s cast. He didn’t hesitate to profess his love for the franchise, calling it the “easy answer” when asked about the one thing he loves geeking out over. Cavill added he’s been into 40K since he was a child and loves running Custodes as his primary army. Not only that, but he quickly became friends with Joey Batey, who played Dandelion in the TV series and runs Necrons in 40K, showcasing perhaps one of the best moments of gamer love ever.

Cavill is also spearheading the latest Warhammer 40K show at Amazon as its Executive Producer, and who else would be a better choice than the beloved Man of Gaming.