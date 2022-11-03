The Witcher fans start petition to fire series showrunners and bring back Henry Cavill—and it’s already gaining steam

The fans have taken the matter into their own hands.

Last week it was announced Henry Cavill will be bidding farewell to the role of Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher series, and the fans aren’t happy about it.

The Superman and Mission Impossible: Fallout star will be handing his swords to Liam Hemsworth. While there was no official statement from the actor, rumors claim the star quit the series after a disagreement with the direction of the series.

Fans have now taken it into their own hands and started a petition to fire the showrunners and bring back Henry Cavill.

The petition is already gaining serious momentum. At the time of writing, it has almost 40,000 signatures, with a goal of 50,000. That goal will almost certainly be met in the near future.

Those behind the petition quote Andrzej Sapkowski, the author of The Witcher saga. “I was more than happy with Henry Cavill’s appearance as The Witcher, he’s a real professional. Just as Viggo Mortensen gave his face to Aragorn, so Henry gave his to Geralt and it shall be forever so,” the writer once said.

Fans believe Cavill was released from his role because of a different version of the series. They view the actor as a perfect fit for the role and demand Netflix fire the showrunners and bring him back immediately.