Keep an eye out in your matchmaking lobbies for celebrities.

Fear not gamers, we have an incredibly handsome individual in our ranks that’ll boost our average sky-high.

Henry Cavill, the Man of Steel, also known as the brooding Geralt of Rivia, is our champion. No longer are neckbeards the gamer stereotype, but the muscle and brawn that comes with the undeniably difficult task of holding controllers for hours on end and the jawline that develops from complaining about lag all day.

While the cleansing of the “gamer” image is greatly appreciated, what do we know about Henry Cavill and his true gaming passions?

You’re most likely aware of his World of Warcraft and Warhammer gameplay, but now you’ll know what games he plays to earn that extraordinary physique.

What games does Henry Cavill play?

Cavill is a gamer. He’s spoken to many an interviewer about his gaming experience, divulging details about his hours spent a day playing games (possibly over four hours a day), and which games he’s enjoyed throughout his gaming career.

World of Warcraft

In an interview with Conan O’Brien, Cavill expressed his love for the MMORPG. Like other gamers, his love for the title could’ve been to his detriment as the dungeon traversing gameplay made him miss important calls from Man of Steel director Zach Snyder.

Cavill joked about the incident saying, “the first time I got the call, I actually missed it. I was playing WoW at the time and I had my priorities straight.”

‘’Who the fuck is this bothering me? I’m playing WoW!’” Cavill said.

Fortunately, he still got the role and continued to expand the DCEU with his performance.

Skyrim

Bethesda’s open-world game is another title on Cavill’s gaming resume. The gamer discussed his love for the game in an interview with GQ. Superman doesn’t have time to play games with family members, as Skyrim has his complete and undivided attention.

“I haven’t played them (his brothers) in a while. They’ve been busy. So I’ve been playing a lot of single-player games, like Skyrim. Goodness me, that’s a great game,” Cavil said.

Warhammer

Superman likes to explore his artistic side, painting and delving into the deep lore of Warhammer. Cavill expressed his love for the tabletop, miniature board game on Instagram after he got the chance to venture into Warhammer World.

Alongside his love for Total War: Warhammer 3, Cavill is an avid player of all aspects of the franchise.

The Witcher Series

Of course, the actor playing Geralt of Rivia must play the games. Cavill shared that he played the games and read the books as research for The Witcher series and thoroughly enjoyed them, how could he not?

In an interview with NME, Cavill shared he was a PC gamer from when he was “knee high to a grasshopper,” thanks to his dad’s influence.

Sorry console gamers, he’s with us PC players.

While Cavill is no longer a part of the Witcher series, there are bound to be several game-to-movie transitions that could have him as the leading role once more. His gaming resume is enough to impress the most devout nerds.

There’s a very strong possibility that, like his muscles, this list will grow.