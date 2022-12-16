After Geralt of Rivia and Superman, fans want Henry Cavill to play WoW’s most iconic villain

After Henry Cavil abruptly left his role as Geralt of Rivia on Oct. 31 and having been dropped from the role of Superman on Dec. 15, fans are now pleading for the actor to take on the role of World of Warcraft’s most iconic villain.

In the spirit of Cavil losing his two most important roles in the space of just a couple of months, the WoW community is now urging both the actor and Blizzard Entertainment to start a new project with Henry Cavil starring the infamous Lich King, otherwise known as Arthas Menethil.

The role of Arthas Menethil would suit Cavil perfectly not only because he has the perfect physique for the Lich King, but because Cavil has been a long-term fan and WoW player.

A couple of years ago, Christ Metzen—the man behind the large majority of WoW lore—admitted he’d be more than happy to see Henry Cavil in the role of the Lich King. To this, Cavil responded with a thinking emoticon. Unfortunately, nothing truly came out of this other than some serious fan concept art and photoshopped images.

That Henry would be a good Arthas or that he’s dreamy? Clearly both… d’uh. — Chris Metzen (@ChrisMetzen) October 5, 2020

Not so long ago, fans learned that Henry Cavil will leave the set of The Witcher, handing the role of Geralt of Rivia to Liam Hemsworth. Until Dec. 15, Henry Cavil had his hopes up to continue his legacy as Superman. Unfortunately, the new DC Studio chiefs dropped him from the role. Despite losing the role of Superman in the upcoming DC movie, The Witcher fans won’t be seeing this superstar returning to the set of the show any time soon. As Cavil looks to find his next big role, we’re excited to see his next project. Until then, we can only hope he will be our first Lich King.