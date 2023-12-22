5 new games to play on Nintendo Switch this weekend (Dec. 22, 2023)

Nintendo has been cooking up some new games for you to enjoy on your Nintendo Switch for the week of Dec. 22, 2023. Here are some of the recent releases that you might have missed.

It doesn’t matter the time of year or occasion; there’s always time for spicy additions to your game catalog. The Nintendo Switch is no stranger to this, and there are many new options for players to check out—besides, it might get you away from the stress of making Christmas perfect.

Take a browse of the Nintendo Switch games released in the last week to see if you’ve missed out on anything.

Five games you should play on Nintendo Switch this weekend

Three Minutes To Eight

What time is it? Image via Chaosmonger Studio

With a pixel-art direction reminiscent of The Secrets of Monkey Island, Three Minutes to Eight allows your character to explore and solve puzzles in a Bladerunner/Cyberpunk world. It’s described as “A gaming experience threading the edge of consciousness, where everything is possible and yet remains elusive.”

Wall World

Dig a hole, dig a hole. Image via Alawar

Wall World has proven to be extremely popular on Steam with its 2023 release earlier in the year. Using your sizable robospider, you get to explore new areas, horde materials, and rare sources, and discover a whole host of secrets along the way. It’s a Roguelite, so there’s an element of randomness to every venture into Wall World, and it offers a ton of longevity for its affordable $9.99 price tag.

Metro Quester

This takes us back. Image via Thousand Games

Indie games typically tend to have a unique quality to help them stand out from the crowd. In the case of Metro Quester, I’d say it’s the presentation and graphics. The official description markets the title as a “dungeon exploration RPG based in a post-apocalyptic futuristic world,” but it uses a fun visual setup that harks back to classic ’80s-style text-based adventure games.

Terra Nil

Self-sustainability is the goal. Image via Free Lives

In essence, Terra Nil tasks you with becoming God. It’s up to you to restore land, inhabit it with wildlife, and ensure it’s teeming with eco-friendly features. To do this, it must be devoid of buildings and environmental dangers such as pollution. The whole aesthetic of Terra Nil is comfort, and it does so through its calming music, relaxing colors and palette, and the peace of mind you get for revitalizing a level.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk

This might be the longest name for a game—ever. Image via The Pokemon Company

This one’s a bit of a cop-out as it just falls outside of the week-long period, but what the heck, it’s Christmas. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC was released on Dec. 14, 2023, and is a continuation of the expansive and exciting new journey that Game Freak has taken the Pokemon franchise on. While The Indigo Disk features shocking performance issues, we can overlook this in favor of the countless hours of gameplay, the new ‘Mon to capture and battle, and much more.