Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk is a ‘shocking mess’ of visuals and performance 

Fans hoping Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk would solve the biggest gripe in the game look set to be disappointed, as early signs on the performance of the DLC don’t look promising.

Since launching in Nov. 2022, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has been plagued with visual and performance issues which, although significantly better than the haunting experiences at launch, still cause trouble.

Those woes continued in the first DLC arc, The Teal Mask, and those who had an early look at the second DLC, The Indigo Disk, have a harrowing warning for players as it seems those problems are not going anywhere.

Digital Trends described the visuals of The Indigo Disk as a “shocking mess” and, after climbing an icy mountain to look out on the land below them, encountered an environment that “looked about as detailed as a ’90s PlayStation game”.

Expect stuttering to continue. Image via The Pokemon Company

Similar warnings were shared by Serebii, who told players not to expect a “massive overhaul”, while Gamespot described it as “rough, with jagged textures, frame-rate dips, and pop-in”.

None of this should come as too much of a surprise, as it certainly seems those issues will remain for the entire lifespan of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, though it is, of course, worth mentioning that these first looks took place on a pre-launch build and improvements could be made before then.

On the bright side, it doesn’t seem that the issues will be worse than what players will have gotten used to by now and it won’t be a return to the haunting experiences of the 1.1 build that made Casseroya Lake unvisitable.

Thankfully, there are positive aspects to The Indigo Disk though as the core gameplay loop continues to be improved, although will be held back by these issues, and the overall package should still be an enjoyable one.