2 new games coming to PlayStation Plus have been accidentally leaked

An entire list of PlayStation Plus games that will be added to the new service when it launches in June was recently revealed. And now, two additional games that are coming to the service have been leaked by the Malaysian PSN store.

The new games being added to PS Plus are Oddworld: Abe’s Odysee, which was an original PlayStation game, and Ridge Racer 2, which first appeared on the PSP. PlayStation players found these games listed in their PSN store, but since the leak, the Ridge Racer 2 page says that it isn’t available for purchase. The Oddworld: Abe’s Odysee page also says that it isn’t available for purchase.

Video Games Chronicle has almost 10 full minutes of gameplay for Oddworld: Abe’s Odysee, which features new emulation options, including some visual settings, save states, and the ability to rewind live gameplay.

The pricing of the games comes in at a range of 20 to 39 ringgit, which in U.S. dollars lands around $4.56 to $8.89 for PSN games such as the two newly leaked ones, as well as Worms Armageddon and Worms World Party. Those two games were previously leaked and recently confirmed by Sony.

The new PlayStation Plus service launches for the U.S. in June, but the Asia region is set to get it on May 24. The new version will offer over 700 games in its catalog at launch, but so far, fans have only been given a handful of the games that will be offered when the service launches in the U.S. on June 13.