10 deals to snatch up during the PlayStation summer sale

PlayStation 5 consoles are getting easier to come by these days, and those who have recently gotten their hands on one can now indulge in their most anticipated games during the PlayStation summer sale.

The sale ends on Aug. 17, which gives players a long time to mull over the deals before they make their purchases. There are a ton of games available with the PS Plus Extra and Premium tier, but those who don’t subscribe to the service will find a lot of great deals that they wouldn’t otherwise have access to.

There are also some games that players won’t find in their subscriptions that are a good price to snap up before the sale is over.

To help you make a decision on what great games have the best sales, here are 10 deals you won’t want to miss.

The Quarry

PS4: $40.19 PS5: $46.89 – 33 percent off.

A 33 percent discount is pretty good considering The Quarry is just over a month old. The game released on June 10, and is an interactive drama horror. Players will play as teenagers trying to survive the last night at their summer camp. Because player choice matters in this game, there is a large amount of replay value for those looking to get their money’s worth.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

PS4 and PS5: $23.99 – 40 percent off.

This epic action adventure story focuses on Kena, who is a young Spirit Guide who travels to an abandoned village to search for the sacred mountain shrine. Along the way, she uncovers secrets about a hidden community where spirits are trapped. Not only does the game look beautiful, but the little Rot creatures are super cute.

The Outer Worlds

PS4: $19.79 67 percent off.

At almost 70 percent off, The Outer Worlds is worth grabbing up not only for the price, but also so that you don’t miss out when the sequel releases. There’s no confirmed release date for The Outer Worlds 2, so there isn’t any hurry to complete it, but you will need an Xbox or PC in order to play the sequel if you enjoy it, since the sequel will be a Microsoft exclusive.

Final Fantasy VII Remake

PS4: $29.99 – 50 percent off PS5: $39.89 (bundle with INTERmission) 43 percent off.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is available for those who have the PS Plus Extra tier, so those who don’t have that tier or higher will want to pick up this remake of the classic game. Consistently named one of the best Final Fantasy games, VII is a great place to start if you are new to the franchise. If you’re truly a gaming purist, pick up the original, which is currently on sale for $7.99.

Assassin’s Creed Mythology pack

PS4 and PS5: $47.99 – 70 percent off.

Considering the newest game, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is still selling at its full price of $59.99, it’s a no-brainer to pick this pack up if you haven’t gotten your hands on it yet. The pack includes Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla, and will easily set you up for the next iteration of Assassin Creed games which will likely be revealed in September.

It Takes Two

PS4 and PS5: $19.99 – 50 percent off.

It Takes Two follows the stories of two parents on the verge of divorce. They magically get turned into two of their daughter’s dolls and have to navigate their house as tiny objects in order to get back to their little girl. The best part about the game is only one person has to buy it, while the other person can play on the friend pass, so for $19.99, two players get to enjoy the game for one price.

God of War

PS4: $9.99 – 50 percent off.

Another highly praised game that is getting a sequel soon is God of War. For those with PS Plus Extra, this game is already in your subscription lineup. For players who don’t have the PS Plus, the price is great, and the hype train for God of War Ragnarök is quickly leaving the station, so you’ll want to play it before the last call for boarding.

The sequel comes out in November, so you might want to get started on this one if you want to experience Ragnarök along with everyone else.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

PS5: $39.89 – 43 percent off.

Rachet & Clank is a classic gaming franchise, and one that has won the hearts of many players. Rift Apart will task the two heroes with stopping a robotic emperor who seeks to conquer cross-dimensional worlds.

Sifu

PS4 and PS5: $31.99 – 20 percent off.

Another game that game out this year and is already on sale is Sifu. If you’ve got a thirst for revenge, Sifu might just be the title you want to get your hands on for this sale. You’ll play a Kung Fu student who is hunting the murderers of his family.

Star Wards Jedi: Fallen Order

PS4 and PS5: $9.99 – 75 percent off.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is on sale for $9.99 and is one of the deepest discounts on this list. This third-person action-adventure centers around a young Padawan who must complete his training and learn how to wield his lightsaber, and then use his skills to keep the Empire at bay.