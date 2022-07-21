Ubisoft reportedly working on multiple Assassin’s Creed titles

In an earnings report for the first quarter of 2022, Ubisoft said multiple games were delayed but reiterated there will be some new and exciting information for fans of the Assassin’s Creed franchise in September. Recent reports have started circulating, claiming the September event centers around two new games.

In July last year, Ubisoft confirmed it was working on a live service game code-named Assassin’s Creed Infinity. This new title is a big shift from its previous games, since it will be a live service game.

Red is part of Infinity — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) July 21, 2022

Kotaku reported earlier today that there are two games in development. Project Rift is a shorter game planned for this year but is now pushed back to next year or 2024. Project Red, according to Jason Schreier on Twitter, is a part of Infinity, but is also being developed alongside Rift. Schreier clarified that Infinity would be the platform on which future Assassin’s Creed games would be made, meaning instead of the three games fans initially thought were in development at the studio, there are really only two.

There is no release date for either of these games, although the games are likely still years away. The earnings report stated there is going to be a “series of celebrations” in the summer leading up to the unveiling of the future of the Assassin’s Creed franchise. Ubisoft Forward is scheduled for Sept. 10 and will feature news for many of the games under Ubisoft’s umbrella. Fans can expect more news on these two projects during the Ubisoft Forward livestream.