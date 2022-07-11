10 best crypto mobile games

Cryptocurrency games that adapt non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain elements have gained a lot of popularity over the last few years. Based on their design, most games that fit the description reward players for their efforts with in-game currencies that can be exchanged for real-life money.

It’s relatively challenging to make a living out of a “play2earn” game, but if you have fun playing the game, the side income becomes a nice bonus. While some crypto games create their own metaverse, others keep their connection to real life.

Considering NFTs and the blockchain as a whole are slowly making their way to the gaming world, the following titles are essentially the pioneers of these mechanics.

Can you make money playing crypto games?

Yes, you can make money playing crypto games. The play2earn model allows players to receive in-game currencies for their actions, which can be traded for real-life money.

The amount you’ll be able to earn from crypto games will depend on how much you’ll play a title, and the game’s earning mechanics. While some games will be more generous with their rewards, others may be less rewarding to play.

Even if a crypto game starts off profitable for the player, that can change in the future if the developers fail to keep up with the demand economically.

Are there any free crypto games?

Most crypto games are free-to-play. While players won’t need to make an initial investment to start playing these games, they may need to purchase certain in-game elements, like NFTs, to unlock additional features.

How to earn NFTs

Players can earn NFTs in most crypto games. NFTs often come in the form of in-game items. In most cases, you’ll be able to sell NFTs in the game’s marketplace for its native currency. NFTs can be sold for the game’s native currency and you can also exchange that for real-life money.

The best crypto mobile games

Screengrab via Axie Infinity Screengrab via Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is the most popular crypto game on the market. The game uses the Ethereum blockchain and has a few similarities to the Pokémon world.

Players will get to breed digital pets that are all unique in Axie Infinity. Each pet will vary in its strengths and weaknesses, which means creating that perfect Axie is a real challenge. While players can breed their own Axies to find the perfect specimen, they can also purchase the ones they like from the game’s marketplace.

Each Axie is an NFT and players also earn AXS coins, the game’s native currency, for completing various tasks. The AXS coins can be traded for real-life money on crypto exchanges.

Android users will need to download Axie Infinity’s APK to start playing the game on their device, while iOS players will need to sign up for TestFlight. After installing the game, set up a Ronin Wallet and step into Axie Infinity’s magical world.

Image via STEPN Image via STEPN

STEPN may not look like a game at first glance, but it gamifies fitness activities while rewarding players with NFTs and cryptocurrencies.

Unlike most games on this list, STEPN isn’t free-to-play, and players will need to purchase digital sneakers inside the app before they can start their move-to-earn journey. The shoes come in the form of Solana NFTs, and each pair will have a rarity and set of stats.

After purchasing your shoes, you’ll be able to turn on your phone’s GPS and move. Depending on the length of the exercise and your shoe’s stats, you’ll be rewarded with GST, STEPN’s in-app currency. Though you can trade the in-game currencies you receive for cash, you’ll also need to use them to repair and upgrade your shoes.

STEPN is available on Android and iOS devices. You’ll need access to code to create your account, however, and you can find one on the game’s official Telegram channel or Discord server.

Image via MOBOX Image via MOBOX

MOBOX is a hub for mini-games that NFTs and blockchain technology fuel. The MOBOX system rewards players for their engagement.

Players will need to purchase a MOBOX avatar to participate in the game’s metaverse. Some mini-games featured on MOBOX may have rarity requirements. In addition to mini-games, the MOBOX ecosystem allows players to stake MBOX, the game’s native currency, to obtain keys and unlock various rewards.

The mini-games in MOBOX include:

Token Master Momo

ChainZ Arena – MOBOX Edition

Momo Block Brawler

Moland Defense

MomoVerse

The MOBOX app is available on Android devices, but iOS users only have access to its Wallet app, meaning they’ll need to play the game on an Android device or a PC/laptop.

Image via Binemon Image via Binemon

Binemon is rather similar to Axie Infinity when it comes to its core characteristics. Players will get to breed pets that can go on adventures or battle against other players in Binemon, and they’ll all come in the form of NFTs.

While progressing in the game, players will get to unlock various NFT in-game items that can be traded and earn one of the three in-game currencies. Binemon is set on Binance’s BNB Chain, meaning players can list their in-game NFTs in exchange for BNB.

Binemon can be played on a web browser and it also has a native app on Android. Fans will need to sign up for it on Apple’s Testflight to be able to play Binemon on iOS devices.

Screengrab via Splinterlands Screengrab via Splinterlands

Spliterlands is a trading card game that takes place in its own magical world. The game embraces a play-to-earn model where players can complete tasks or join tournaments to earn rewards.

Splinterlands is free-to-play, but you may need to buy a pack or two to craft yourself a competitive deck. Completing daily challenges and participating in tournaments will become easier with a stronger deck. Splinterlands can be played on a web browser, and it’s also available on both iOS and Android

Image via CropBytes Image via CropBytes

CropBytes is a crypto-focused take on the classic Farmville formula. Players can build their own farm from the ground in CropBytes. The game has its own economy where players get to purchase or sell goods for the game’s native currency CBX.

Throughout your adventures in the game, you’ll also get to breed NFT superheroes that can be used to boost the productivity levels around your farm. CropBytes is a free-to-play game, but it requires more in-game purchases compared to the other titles on this list.

CropBytes is available on both Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store.

Image via Realis

Players will set on a journey to collect over 90 unique dragon species by merging eggs in Crypto Dragons. From daily challenges to exploring new worlds, you’ll get to unlock rewards with your growing collection of dragons.

Crypto Dragons also added NFT cards that players can unlock through unlocking capsules. The game’s native currency, LIS, is scheduled for a release in the third quarter of 2022 so it’s currently not possible to earn money on Crypto Dragons.

Crypto Dragons is currently available on the Google Play Store.

Image via Skyweaver Image via Skyweaver

Skyweaver is a strategy trading card game. The game focuses more on the overall gameplay experience instead of play-to-earn mechanics. If you’re looking to unlock rewards in Skyweaver, you’ll need to focus on improving at the game and performing well in rewarding game modes.

Skyweaver uses the NFT concept mostly for the true-ownership part. Soon after crafting a deck or two, you’ll find yourself in strategic battles against players worldwide. Intuitive deck building is a core part of the game, and you’ll also be able to trade cards with other players.

The game’s currently available on PC, Android, and İOS.

Image via League of Kingdoms Image via League of Kingdoms

League of Kingdoms is the crypto game of choice for fans of games like Clash of Clans. This MMO strategy game allows players to obtain their own land. You can then invite others and start building an empire on your land. With your kingdom thriving, you’ll get to go on various adventures in search of treasures that will be filled with rewards.

The game provides a passive income to players who own land in the form of DAI. Landowners also receive five percent of all the resources harvested by other players on their land. The in-game resources are also tradeable.

League of Kingdoms is currently available on Android, iOS, and PC.

Image via Crypto Idle Miner Image via Crypto Idle Miner

Crypto Idle Miner is a crypto game without any play-to-earn mechanics. This Idle game was designed to help people grasp the basics of the blockchain world by giving them a close look at the world of miners.

You’ll get to build your crypto mining empire in Crypto Idle Miner and also explore its trading aspect in the process. The game’s currently available on Android and iOS devices.