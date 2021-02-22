EUnited signs Gears of War roster

EUnited has returned to professional Gears of War with a new lineup featuring some of the best players in the world.

The new eUnited roster includes Victor “Powerz” Mateo, Gilbert “Xplosive” Rojo, Justin “Kenny Bounce” Kenny, and Arody “Praized” Dipre. The team has played together in several events and recently came in second place during the UMG Gaming Emergence Days season three, weeks 14 and 15. The roster did win weeks 9, 10, and 11 alongside TJForce.

Xplosive is a 22-time champion and is the most successful Gears of War player. Kenny is a 17-time champion, while Praized has won 13 events. Powerz has the fewest championships under his belt but is still a four-time champion.

EUnited previously had a Gears of War team but it disbanded in 2018. The organization has returned after a recent rule change that reverted the competition to a four-vs-four format.

We are deeply humbled to work with the legends @Xplosive @KennyBounce @POWERZ__ @Praized & coach @Rubikz!



Gears has made some awesome changes over the last few months and we want to be a part of the fun 😬



Let’s get some chips #StandUnited — eU Burns (@Potthoff) February 22, 2021

Gears of War is one of many esports that eUnited competes in. The organization signed a VALORANT lineup in January, although it made changes to the roster a few weeks later. EUnited also has teams in Rainbow Six Siege, Rocket League, and other notable esports.

The organization didn’t reveal when the team will make its competitive debut, but fans will likely see the talented squad in action soon.