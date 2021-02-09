Jmoh joins eUnited’s VALORANT roster

Professional VALORANT player Jmoh has found a new home in eUnited’s lineup, the organization announced today. Jmoh previously competed with Immortals but was benched in December.

Constant roster adjustments have become the norm for several teams like Immortals, which has had several iterations throughout the last few months. Immortals qualified for the First Strike main event but were ultimately eliminated by Team Envy in the first round. The disappointing results caused the team to make roster changes and Jmoh was benched.

Ahead of our challengers matches tonight, we'd like to announce that @jmohGG will be moving to the #eUVAL roster fulltime 🔥 pic.twitter.com/48nnpPJYeW — eUnited (@eUnited) February 9, 2021

EUnited also recently entered the VALORANT scene with a fresh roster in January. But it wasn't long before the organization made adjustments to its roster and dropped Tony “Showtime” Angotti.

Showtime only played one event with the team, the Nerd street Gamers Winter Championship. The team earned a top-16 placing and decided to make further adjustments before the VALORANT Champions Tour.

Jmoh will now compete alongside Tanner “Scourge” Kages, Ryan “Eazy” Matthews, Joseph “Turnup” Sicre, and Joseph Rivera. The new lineup will face GCU Esports in their first match of the VALORANT Champions Tour North America Stage One: Challengers Two.

The team will attempt to earn a spot in the first VALORANT Masters event, which feeds into the VALORANT Champions event. The top 16 squads will compete to become the best VALORANT team worldwide. Teams still have a long way to go and the first step is performing well in the Challengers event.

