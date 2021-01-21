EUnited parts ways with Showtime

EUnited’s VALORANT team is moving on from Tony “Showtime” Angotti, the organization announced today.
The move comes as a bit of a surprise to some since eUnited's VALORANT roster was only introduced 10 days ago.
EUnited only played in one event with Showtime: the Nerd Street Gamers Winter Championship. They were knocked out of the event by Ghost Gaming after losing 2-1, earning a top-16 placing.
The new eUnited roster moving forward consists of Tanner "Scourge" Kages, Ryan "Eazy" Matthews, Joseph "Turnup" Sicre, and Joseph Rivera.
The first North American VALORANT Challengers event is right around the corner. Open Qualifiers for the event commence on Jan. 27, followed closely by the Closed Qualifiers.
The Challengers tournaments will feed into the VALORANT Masters events, held three times a year. The Masters feed into VALORANT Champions, expected to be VALORANT's equivalent of the League of Legends World Championship.