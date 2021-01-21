EUnited parts ways with Showtime

The organization will look for a fifth before the Challengers event.

EUnited’s VALORANT team is moving on from Tony “Showtime” Angotti, the organization announced today.

The move comes as a bit of a surprise to some since eUnited's VALORANT roster was only introduced 10 days ago.

#eUVAL Update: Effective immediately, we are parting ways with Tony "Showtime" Angotti. We thank Tony for his contributions to our entry into Valorant and wish him the best.#eUVAL will soon begin a trial process of new players as we look to fill our currently vacant 5th spot. — eUnited (@eUnited) January 21, 2021

EUnited only played in one event with Showtime: the Nerd Street Gamers Winter Championship. They were knocked out of the event by Ghost Gaming after losing 2-1, earning a top-16 placing.

The new eUnited roster moving forward consists of Tanner "Scourge" Kages, Ryan "Eazy" Matthews, Joseph "Turnup" Sicre, and Joseph Rivera.

Lost to @GhostGaming 1-2 and we are out of the @nerdstgamers Winter Championship. Not much to say, you'll see a new eUnited at Challengers.#eUVAL #StandUnited — eU ToKacey (@ToKacey) January 15, 2021

The first North American VALORANT Challengers event is right around the corner. Open Qualifiers for the event commence on Jan. 27, followed closely by the Closed Qualifiers.

The Challengers tournaments will feed into the VALORANT Masters events, held three times a year. The Masters feed into VALORANT Champions, expected to be VALORANT's equivalent of the League of Legends World Championship.