EUnited signs VALORANT roster

EUnited has officially entered the VALORANT scene, the organization announced today.

The organization is the latest to buy into the Riot-developed shooter. The former Team Serenity roster of Joseph "TurnUp" Sicre, Tanner "Scourge" Klages, Antonio "Showtime" Angotti, Ryan "Eazy" Matthews, and Joseph Rivera joined eUnited today.

This announcement comes on the same day that Riot revealed massive updates for the VALORANT esports scene. The starting dates for the Challengers events in most regions were announced earlier today.

Challengers events will feed into the VALORANT Champions Tour. Teams will advance from Challengers to Masters and then, if they qualify, the Champions event. All Challengers tournaments will feature an open qualifier.

Competition in VALORANT has been region locked for the entire duration of its existence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Champions Tour will be the first international competition in the esport.