Forza Motorsport has flipped the script with the latest entry with the new Challenge the Grid feature in the Builder’s Cup Career Mode—but what exactly is it?

Plenty of new features have been introduced for Forza Motorsport to go alongside over 500 cars at launch and 20 tracks, some of which significantly alter the style and feel that the game has compared to previous entries in the series.

Challenge the Grid is certainly one of those and it may be confusing for newcomers and veterans alike, but we’ve got a full explanation here.

What is Challenge the Grid in Forza Motorsport?

More rewards can be earned for starting at the back. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Challenge the Grid is a feature in the Builder’s Cup Career Mode where you select your starting position on the grid ahead of the race, from third to 24th, and earn increasing rewards for the further back on the grid you are.

After completing a Practice session, you’ll be taken to the “Risk vs. Reward” tab before you start the race, where you can select your starting position. On the right, you’ll see a projected finish, based on the lap times you put in during Practice and the reward bonus you can earn.

The Challenge the Grid feature is the only way your starting order on the grid is decided in the Builder’s Cup Career Mode, as there is no Qualifying—and there is no option to turn off Challenge the Grid.

If you want to earn the maximum amount of credits and experience, start further back on the grid. Each overtake yields XP for your car but you’ll only receive the bonus credits if you finish on the podium.

However, the traditional qualifying approach can be found in Forza Motorsport’s online modes, where you’ll have three laps to complete, and your fastest is ranked against rivals to decide where you will start.

