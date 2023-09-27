Forza Motorsport track list: All released and upcoming tracks

The long-awaited Forza Motorsport will feature highly detailed tracks from around the world, with plenty more added in future updates.

Releasing on early access on Oct. 5, ahead of a full release on Oct. 10, Forza Motorsport is the series reboot of the long-running Xbox exclusive and will end a six-year hiatus for the series since the release of Forza Motorsport 7 in 2017.

With over 500 cars available, there will always be a fresh challenge waiting for you in Forza Motorsport, with a variety of tracks, from both the real world and fictional, to test yourself with.

All available tracks in Forza Motorsport

The Nurburgring GP Circuit is available at launch. Image via Turn 10 Studios

Forza Motorsport releases with 20 completely rebuilt tracks from around the world, featuring multiple layouts, and each track features a fully dynamic time-of-day with weather and living crowds.

All tracks “rubber in” and react to temperature changes, providing different challenges every time you leave the pits.

The full list of available tracks can be found below. Tracks in bold are new to the Forza Motorsport series.

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Circuit des 24 Heures du Mans (Le Mans)

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

Eaglerock Speedway

Grand Oak Raceway

Hakone Circuit

Homestead-Miami Speedway Road Course

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit

Laguna Seca Raceway

Lime Rock Park

Maple Valley Raceway

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Mugello Circuit

Nurburgring Grand Prix

Road America

Silverstone Circuit

Suzuka Circuit

Virginia International Raceway

Watkins Glen International Speedway

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

All upcoming tracks in Forza Motorsport

Forza Motorsport will provide new content every month to players in the form of new cars, tracks, career tours, and online events.

Tracks will be introduced regularly at no extra cost but, due to the “extensive development timeline required,” monthly updates will not always include a new track.

So far, two upcoming tracks have been revealed for Forza Motorsport, the first of which is the Yas Marina Circuit, the venue for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. This track is scheduled for release in November with Update 2.0.

In Spring 2024, Forza Motorsport will add the iconic 12.9-mile (20.83km) Nurburgring Nordschleife, one of the world’s toughest race tracks.

All new circuits brought to Forza Motorsport will have fully dynamic time-of-day, weather, and all the features that the initial circuits launched with.

About the author