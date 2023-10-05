Forza Motorsport: Best wheel settings

Players looking for the most authentic experience in Forza Motorsport will likely want to use a wheel, and there are some specific settings that should be altered.

Forza Motorsport caters to all experience levels but using a wheel takes things up a notch, providing the most accurate control over your car and opening the door to faster lap times if you can master the mechanic.

The basic settings in Forza Motorsport, however, are initially geared toward players using a controller, so it’s definitely worth diving in to make some changes.

Best wheel settings for Forza Motorsport

Players using a wheel in Forza Motorsport will be able to have better control with some of the more advanced mechanics in the game, particularly with simulation steering, but the settings can be tweaked for any experience level.

Using a wheel in Forza Motorsport and advanced settings like simulation steering and no traction control can provide faster lap times, as long as you master the controls.

The settings selected below are geared towards providing the most authentic racing experience possible, removing all the assists and adopting the Expert Rules.

If you are struggling, however, you can tweak some of the assists to be active again and gradually get used to the mechanics.

Ruleset Expert Rules
Global Assists PresetsCustom
Suggested LineNone
BrakingABS Off
ThrottleUnassisted
SteeringSimulation
Traction ControlOff
Stability ControlOff
ShiftingManual with Clutch
