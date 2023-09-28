One of the cool things about racing video games is that you can play them however you like—with a wheel, a controller, or, if you are a barbarian, a keyboard. Not all hardware is freely supported across platforms, though, so knowing Forza Motorsport’s wheel support beforehand can prevent post-purchase disappointment.
Despite throwing shade at keyboard users, they have one undeniable advantage—they know their hardware is guaranteed PC support. That’s not how things stand with wheels. There’s a possibility you already have one at home, but it’s simply not supported by an upcoming game. Forza Motorsport is one such upcoming racing marvel, set to launch on Oct. 10. Developer Turn 10 has promised a mesmerizing experience and it would be a shame if players can’t enjoy it their preferred way. Thankfully, Turn 10 took steps to reduce that possibility to a minimum.
Does Forza Motorsport have wheel support?
Yes, Forza Motorsport has wheel support. The list of supported wheels is quite extensive too, especially on PC. If you are playing on console, your options are more limited, but a number of products from the three tech giants—Fanatec, Thrustmaster, and Logitech, are supported by Xbox. The HORI Overdrive wheel is the only console exclusive. PC players have access to everything else that’s available on Xbox in addition to many more PC-exclusive setups.
Forza Motorsport supported wheels for Xbox
- Fanatec ClubSport V1
- Fanatec ClubSport V2
- Fanatec ClubSport V2.5
- Fanatec CSL
- Fanatec DD1
- Fanatec DD2
- Fanatec CSL DD
- HORI Overdrive
- Logitech G920
- Logitech G923
- Logitech Pro DD
- Thrustmaster TX458
- Thrustmaster TX Leather
- Thrustmaster TMX
- Thrustmaster TMX Pro
- Thrustmaster TS-XW
- Thrustmaster T128
- Thrustmaster T248
Forza Motorsport supported wheels for PC
- Fanatec ClubSport V1
- Fanatec ClubSport V2
- Fanatec ClubSport V2.5
- Fanatec CSL
- Fanatec DD1
- Fanatec DD2
- Fanatec GT DD
- Fanatec CSL DD
- Fanatec CSR
- Fanatec CSR Elite
- Logitech Driving Force GT
- Logitech Driving Force Pro
- Logitech G25
- Logitech G27
- Logitech G29
- Logitech G920
- Logitech G923
- Logitech Pro DD
- Logitech MOMO
- Moza R9 (CS Wheel)
- Moza R9 (GS Wheel)
- Thrustmaster TX Leather
- Thrustmaster TX458
- Thrustmaster TMX
- Thrustmaster TMX Pro
- Thrustmaster TS-XW
- Thrustmaster T128
- Thrustmaster T248
- Thrustmaster RGT
- Thrustmaster T100
- Thrustmaster T500 RS
- Thrustmaster T300 Ferrari
- Thrustmaster T300 Ferrari GTE
- Thrustmaster T300 Ferrari Int
- Thrustmaster T300 RS
- Thrustmaster T300 RS GT
- Thrustmaster 458 Spider
- Thrustmaster T150
- Thrustmaster T150 Pro
- Thrustmaster TS-PC Racer
- Thrustmaster T818
If your current wheel hardware is nowhere to be found on this list, then you will have to upgrade if you want to play Forza Motorsport that way or settle for a controller or keyboard.