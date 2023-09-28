One of the cool things about racing video games is that you can play them however you like—with a wheel, a controller, or, if you are a barbarian, a keyboard. Not all hardware is freely supported across platforms, though, so knowing Forza Motorsport’s wheel support beforehand can prevent post-purchase disappointment.

Despite throwing shade at keyboard users, they have one undeniable advantage—they know their hardware is guaranteed PC support. That’s not how things stand with wheels. There’s a possibility you already have one at home, but it’s simply not supported by an upcoming game. Forza Motorsport is one such upcoming racing marvel, set to launch on Oct. 10. Developer Turn 10 has promised a mesmerizing experience and it would be a shame if players can’t enjoy it their preferred way. Thankfully, Turn 10 took steps to reduce that possibility to a minimum.

Does Forza Motorsport have wheel support?

Yes, Forza Motorsport has wheel support. The list of supported wheels is quite extensive too, especially on PC. If you are playing on console, your options are more limited, but a number of products from the three tech giants—Fanatec, Thrustmaster, and Logitech, are supported by Xbox. The HORI Overdrive wheel is the only console exclusive. PC players have access to everything else that’s available on Xbox in addition to many more PC-exclusive setups.

It absolutely does. Image via Turn 10

Forza Motorsport supported wheels for Xbox

Fanatec ClubSport V1

Fanatec ClubSport V2

Fanatec ClubSport V2.5

Fanatec CSL

Fanatec DD1

Fanatec DD2

Fanatec CSL DD

HORI Overdrive

Logitech G920

Logitech G923

Logitech Pro DD

Thrustmaster TX458

Thrustmaster TX Leather

Thrustmaster TMX

Thrustmaster TMX Pro

Thrustmaster TS-XW

Thrustmaster T128

Thrustmaster T248

Forza Motorsport supported wheels for PC

Fanatec ClubSport V1

Fanatec ClubSport V2

Fanatec ClubSport V2.5

Fanatec CSL

Fanatec DD1

Fanatec DD2

Fanatec GT DD

Fanatec CSL DD

Fanatec CSR

Fanatec CSR Elite

Logitech Driving Force GT

Logitech Driving Force Pro

Logitech G25

Logitech G27

Logitech G29

Logitech G920

Logitech G923

Logitech Pro DD

Logitech MOMO

Moza R9 (CS Wheel)

Moza R9 (GS Wheel)

Thrustmaster TX Leather

Thrustmaster TX458

Thrustmaster TMX

Thrustmaster TMX Pro

Thrustmaster TS-XW

Thrustmaster T128

Thrustmaster T248

Thrustmaster RGT

Thrustmaster T100

Thrustmaster T500 RS

Thrustmaster T300 Ferrari

Thrustmaster T300 Ferrari GTE

Thrustmaster T300 Ferrari Int

Thrustmaster T300 RS

Thrustmaster T300 RS GT

Thrustmaster 458 Spider

Thrustmaster T150

Thrustmaster T150 Pro

Thrustmaster TS-PC Racer

Thrustmaster T818

If your current wheel hardware is nowhere to be found on this list, then you will have to upgrade if you want to play Forza Motorsport that way or settle for a controller or keyboard.

