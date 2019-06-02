XXiF qualifies for 2019 Fortnite World Cup Finals

One of the most controversial Fortnite: Battle Royale players in the world has qualified (again) for the game’s biggest esports tournament.

Damion “XXiF” C. has earned a spot in the Fortnite World Cup Finals alongside duo Ronald “Ronaldo” Mach. They scored 91 points in today’s qualifier to become one of three duos from the North America East region to qualify for the World Cup this weekend.

XXiF previously qualified for the Solo portion of the Fortnite World Cup in April. But XXiF later lost his spot in the competition and was banned for 14 days after he was found guilty of colluding when Epic Games investigated his match replays.

Many fans and players in the Fortnite community felt that this punishment wasn’t severe enough. Several people thought he should be banned from the event since a 14-day suspension meant he’d have more opportunities to qualify.

LG SypherPK on Twitter Potential Reality* Fortnite Commentator: “Here’s Rise XXIF and his team mate Ronaldo showing up big in today’s competition. Definitely an amazing come back after they were banned in week 3 for literally cheating. Glad to see them secure a duo spot in week 8 of the qualifiers.

Now, however, XXiF has secured a spot in the Duos competition at the $30 million Fortnite World Cup Finals in July. Many people will likely look into XXiF’s VODs from today, though, to make sure he wasn’t cheating.