Fortnite Ballistic players discover some skins are pay to lose

There are some issues to iron out before the Ballistic first-person mode in Fortnite is fully fit to play. If your favorite skin has bulky arms, lots of armor, or large hands, you’re giving yourself a disadvantage right from the start.

Recommended Videos

As Fortnite Ballistic is a first-person game mode, all you see as a player are your character’s hands and forearms. While many of us prefer this immersive style of shooter, some of the Fortnite skins don’t suit this mode. In fact, they create a massive issue when you try to aim your weapon at the enemy.

Avoid any Mecha skin unless you want a bulky arm covering the screen! Screenshot by Dot Esports

This isn’t the first time Fortnite players have encountered problems where the character’s features have interfered with gameplay. When Edward Scissorhands joined the Fortnite universe, his blades obscured part of the screen. As distracting as that was, that was nowhere near as chaotic as the problem we now have in Fortnite Ballistic.

Any character with large bulky hands or features added to their forearms, such as guns or armor, is completely useless. What was previously just a fun cosmetic feature now obscures an entire section of the screen, making it difficult to see the enemy or aim properly. Other skins with large upper arms or armor flicker in and out of the screen as you run, creating an annoying distraction.

Some skins have large armor that can get in the way, too. Screenshot by Dot Esports

So, many players might have to reconsider using their usual go-to skin in favor of another, less intrusive outfit. The worst culprits for this are Mecha Team Leader, Mecha Strike Commander, Bakugo, Edward Scissorhands, and Baymax from Big Hero Six. Hopefully, the problem will be sorted soon, but until Epic Games fixes the issue, avoid using any of those skins or similar outfits.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy