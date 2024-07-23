Here’s why Fortnite servers are not responding during v30.30 update

Not being able to play Fortnite because servers are offline often means something exciting is on the way, and today is no exception. Here’s why the Fortnite servers aren’t responding during the v30.30 update.

Recommended Videos

Why are the Fortnite servers down?

Get yourself a low-poly ride. Image via Epic Games

The Fortnite servers are down because Epic Games is currently rolling out the v30.30 update, and the developer needs time to get everything ready for you to jump in. In the meantime, you should be able to download the update to jump in as soon as the servers are back up.

There are quite a few things you can expect in this update. Throughout July 22, Fortnite teased the addition of the Cybertruck to the game, the launch of the new Rocket Racing season, collaboration with Adidas, and a Fall Guys update to Fortnite Creative. All that and possibly more surprises are coming in update v30.30.

Several leakers also shared rumors of a Klombo update for LEGO Fortnite that was shown on a leaked roadmap in April. While nothing has been officially revealed so far, iFireMonkey suggested this might be a jungle update for the mode alongside a new LEGO pass.

How long is Fortnite downtime?

Fortnite downtime started at 3am CT on July 23 and, barring any last-minute delays is expected to end at 6am CT.

To keep a close eye on the Fortnite server status and potential downtime delays, make sure to check the Fortnite Status X profile and the Epic Games Public Status website. Both provide consistent server updates so you know when it’s time to hit the road.

As always, be prepared for login queues and server issues when the update goes live. It’s not the biggest Fortnite update, but it doesn’t mean players aren’t excited to jump back on the island.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy