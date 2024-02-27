Why did Fortnite remove the Jubi Slide emote? Side Shuffle controversy explained

Epic Games added the Jubi Slide emote to Fortnite on Feb. 26, but just hours later, the dev team announced they were removing it. What happened, and why were fans so angry about it? We’ve got the answers.

Fortnite emotes are a fun way to show off your personality in the game, from repping your favorite streamers like Pokimane or Ninja to dancing along to your favorite artists like BTS or Dua Lipa.

As purely cosmetic items, Fortnite fans rarely get worked up over them, but players were not impressed with Epic Games when the Jubi Slide emote was added to the game.

Why were Fortnite fans angry about the Jubi Slide?

Simply, Fortnite fans were upset at Epic Games that the Jubi Slide is essentially the same animation as the Side Shuffle emote, just with different music playing over it.

“Taken a close look at it” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/mBobmWYUeZ — 先輩 (@Ssenpaith1ccums) February 27, 2024

Unsurprisingly, players were not happy that Epic Games was charging 500 V-Bucks for an emote that is essentially a copy of an existing one and made their feelings about it clear.

“It’s incredibly lazy,” one fan wrote on Reddit. “I hope people who own Side Shuffle realize and don’t buy it.”

Another suggested: “They should’ve bundled them together for 500 [V-Bucks] or offered refunds / made it free for Side Shuffle owners.”

Why was the Jubi Slide removed from the Fortnite Item Shop?

Following the frustration from Fortnite fans, Epic Games confirmed it was removing the Jubi Slide row, saying it would “circle back once we’ve taken a close look at it.”

What Epic intends to do remains to be seen. It may tweak the emote to make it more distinctive from the Side Shuffle or may decide to remove it permanently and offer refunds to those who bought it. We’ll be sure to update this article once we know more.

