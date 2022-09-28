How to gift V-Bucks in Fortnite

V-Bucks are the main currency that so many players desire in Fortnite. Players can earn them in a variety of ways, namely by purchasing them with real-life money or earning them through a season’s battle pass. Of course, players would have needed to purchase the battle pass with V-Bucks to gain access to the tiers that reward V-Bucks.

Given how essentially all of the cosmetics in Fortnite are purchasable with V-Bucks, players have naturally questioned if there are other ways to obtain them. Specifically, players are curious if a friend or some random stranger could gift them V-Bucks in Fortnite. Perhaps a streamer wants to gift some V-Bucks to a loyal subscriber, or one friend wants to ensure that their friend can purchase a skin they want.

If you want to see if you can actually gift V-Bucks to another player in Fortnite, check out the guide below.

Gifting V-Bucks in Fortnite

Unfortunately for any curious players, it is not possible to gift in-game V-Bucks to another player. Basically, players can’t take V-Bucks from their account and transfer them to another player’s account. Epic Games has made it clear it doesn’t want players to obtain the in-game currency this way in case of scams.

While you can’t gift in-game V-Bucks, however, you can gift them through another avenue. That avenue involves buying a real-life gift card for a certain amount of V-Bucks. These gift cards can be found at most major retailers, such as Target, Wal-Mart, etc. The gift cards will be marked with the same icon they have in Fortnite, as well as how many V-Bucks the card contains.

Provided by Epic Games

If a player receives one of these gift cards, they can redeem the specific number of V-Bucks the card contains on their Fortnite account. This will instantly add that number of V-Bucks into the player’s account, enabling them to purchase cosmetics, the battle pass, etc.

Of course, these gift cards are only found outside of the game, so there’s not an actual gifting system related to the gift cards. But this is the only way to gift another player with V-Bucks. If players want to skip the process of spending V-Bucks, they can always simply send a player a specific cosmetic from the Item Shop.

Players can simply purchase a cosmetic as a gift from the Item Shop and send it to a person on their friend’s list. Players will need to be level two and have two-factor authentication enabled to get this to work, though. Players also have a limit of five gifts per day. Although, cosmetics that are purchased with actual money and not V-Bucks cannot be gifted.