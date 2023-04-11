Why are your Lantern Fest quests missing in Fortnite?

Fortnite has a rather busy event schedule, and it’s time to celebrate Ramadan in the game with the Lantern Fests. The gameplay update that introduced the limited-time event came with a custom map filled with challenges like Lantern Puzzles.

Solving these puzzles allow Fortnite players to unlock various rewards. While most of these challenges are relatively easy to complete, they can turn into mission impossibles if players can’t see the description for these quests.

On April 11, 2023, Fortnite players started reporting that they weren’t able to see the Lantern Fest quests in Fortnite. Epic Games quickly responded to the situation, stating that it was a bug. This means that your Lantern Fest quests are missing because of an in-game bug in Fortnite.

We're aware that the Lantern Fest Quests are currently missing from the game.



We'll let you all know when we have more information. pic.twitter.com/CZiey8mEBI — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 11, 2023

At the time of writing, Epic is working to implement a fix to the situation that will regrant Lantern Fest quests their visibility back. These quests are scheduled to remain live until the end of Ramadan, on April 21, 2023.

Despite the minor hiccup, players will have plenty of time to complete all the Lantern Fest quests to unlock all the rewards in time. Once the Lantern Fest event is completed, Fortnite fans may start gearing toward a new event, potentially a summer-themed one.

These events help Epic bridge the gap between seasons. Though seasonal updates introduce a lot of changes to the game, it doesn’t take that long for players to explore all the available content. By introducing mid-season events, Epic ensures that there’s always something to do in Fortnite.