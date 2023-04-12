Collecting gold bars became an essential feature in Fortnite ever since the mechanic was introduced in 2020. From hiring NPCs around the map to purchasing exotic weapons, there’s a lot players can do with gold bars in Fortnite.

While the gold bar system has been quite stable and has been one of the straightforward features of Fortnite, the system suddenly disappeared after the v24.20 update in April 2023. With gold bars nowhere to be seen, fans started to panic and tried their best to farm their gold back.

Why are your gold bars missing in Fortnite?

As of 8pm on April 11, Epic claims that this bug has been resolved and players should once again be able to see their gold bars in matches. If you continue to see errors, make sure to reach out to Epic Games support, as it may be a new issue.

We’ve resolved the issue where players would see 0 Gold Bars in a match and their Gold Stash between games has been restored. pic.twitter.com/L4x9JYp0EB — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 12, 2023

Below is more information about the bug when it initially happened:

Your gold bars are missing due to a bug in Fortnite. This bug causes players to see the number zero while inspecting their gold bars after jumping into a match.

Epic Games has already acknowledged this bug and stated it was working on a fix to deploy.

We're aware that some players may see that they have zero Gold Bars after jumping into a match.



We'll let you know when this issue is resolved. pic.twitter.com/alw4qOuV5S — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 11, 2023

If you’re wondering how you can get your gold bars back in Fortnite, you’ll just need to wait for Epic to roll out a hotfix, so your existing gold bars can become visible again. Given that this is an error that directly affects the battle royale’s core gameplay experience, Epic is likely to release a quick patch to fix it soon.

In the meantime, you can still continue to enjoy the wonders of Fortnite and try to complete your weekly or event challenges to pass the time.

Once a bug gets fixed, Epic should release a follow-up statement on its Fortnite Status account where players can keep track of all the recent technical developments.