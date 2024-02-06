Fortnite is a very fun and addictive game, thanks in large part to unlockable rewards, challenges, and weekly quests that allow players to chase goals every time they play the game.

When Fortnite players logged on to the game on Feb. 6, the start of week 10 for Chapter Five, season one, the quests were nowhere to be found. In fact, the Weekly Quests tab jumped from week nine to week 11 with nothing in between. Huh?

This is a frustrating feeling for many dedicated players who look to finish out all quests, earn as much XP as possible, and get every reward the game has to offer. But there’s a simple explanation as to why this is occurring.

Here are all the details about why Fortnite’s week 10 quests are missing and when they will become available.

Week 10 quests in Fortnite missing

Where are they? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fortnite’s week 10 quests in Chapter Five, season one are not available on their scheduled launch day. They will instead be deployed the next day, Feb. 7, at the same exact time, which is at 8am CT. That translates to 9am ET, 6am PT, and 2pm GMT.

The weekly update in Fortnite is going to add the next level in the TMNT countdown timer along with other new stuff for fans of the game to enjoy.

Fortnite also revealed that downtime for the update will begin a few hours prior at 2am CT to prepare for the new content coming to the game, which should include new TMNT challenges and, eventually, The Shredder.

To tease the event, Epic Games has said nothing but “Cowabunga!” and that the next update “is lean, mean, and green,” which could lead to even more surprises most likely related to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and their supervillain enemy.

Please note that new Weekly Quests will not appear today despite being scheduled for today in-game. We plan to release them tomorrow around this same time. pic.twitter.com/rkGWe92QOZ — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) February 6, 2024

There will also be a new update for LEGO Fortnite on Feb. 7, including a potential addition of fishing, along with new LEGO Fortnite skins, including one for Lewis Hamilton, among others like Black Widow, Blitz Brigade, Fallen Love Ranger, and many others.

More information about Fortnite’s current season, and the upcoming season of Chapter Five, season two, is expected in the coming weeks. For now, players have about a month to finish their battle passes before a new season begins, bringing a new pass, new collaboration skins, map changes, weapon changes, and a whole lot more.