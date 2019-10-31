Where to visit the Boat launch, Coral Cove, and Flopper Pond in Fortnite Chapter 2

The latest mission to land in Fortnite Chapter Two, Dockyard Deals, includes 11 different challenges for players to complete. Once eight out of 11 challenges are complete under the Dockyard Deals mission, players will be rewarded with a loading screen the reveals the location for the hidden letter “T”.

One challenge tasks players with visiting a boat launch, the Coral Cove, and Flopper Pond in the Fortnite Chapter Two map.

Once players complete the challenge, they’ll be rewarded with a whopping 52,000 in-game XP.

Here’s where each location is to complete this challenge.

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Amanda Zelauskas

The boat launch can be located at the southern red circle, to the southwest of Misty Meadows at E8 on the Fortnite Chapter Two map.

Coral Cove, the second location, is marked above with a red circle to the northwest of Sweaty Sands. You’ll be able to notice the location by finding a huge shell on top of a wooden building.

Finally, Flopper Pond can be found between Salty Springs and Holly Hedges. Keep in mind that there’s another pond to the north, so make sure you’re near C5.

Once players visit all three locations, they’ll be rewarded with their in-game XP and move one step closer to unlocking the Dockyard Deal loading screen.

Only players who own the Chapter Two, season one Battle Pass will be able to complete this challenge, so make sure you purchased it.