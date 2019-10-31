Fortnite Chapter 2, season one, week 4 challenges are now available

Week four of Fortnite Chapter Two, season one has now arrived with a new mission for players to complete.

Every Thursday, there’s a new weekly mission that’s unlocked and it’s based on a specific theme. Week four’s mission, Dockyard Deal, has 11 different challenges that players can complete.

Once players complete eight of the challenges, they’ll be rewarded with a secret loading screen that reveals the location of a letter. Players will be able to find the letter “T” within week four’s loading screen, Dockyard Deal.

Here are all of the challenges for the week four mission:

Eliminations at Dirty Docks – Three

Search chests at Dirty Docks or Salty Springs – Seven

Deal damage with Sniper Rifles to opponents – 250

Jump a Motorboat through different flaming rings – Three

Deal damage to opponents by shooting exploding Gas Pumps – One

Visit the Boat Launch, the Coral Cove, and the Flopper Pond

Deal damage to enemy structures with Explosive Weapons – 200

Deal damage to opponents from above – 250

Land at Weeping Woods, Lazy Lake, and Pleasant Park

Explosive weapons eliminations – Two

Search the hidden ‘T’ found in the Dockyard Deal Loading Screen

The next weekly mission will become available on Thursday, Nov. 7.