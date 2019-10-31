Fortnite Chapter 2, season one, week 4 challenges are now available

Week four of Fortnite Chapter Two, season one has now arrived with a new mission for players to complete.
Every Thursday, there’s a new weekly mission that’s unlocked and it’s based on a specific theme. Week four’s mission, Dockyard Deal, has 11 different challenges that players can complete.
Once players complete eight of the challenges, they’ll be rewarded with a secret loading screen that reveals the location of a letter. Players will be able to find the letter “T” within week four’s loading screen, Dockyard Deal.
Here are all of the challenges for the week four mission:
- Eliminations at Dirty Docks – Three
- Search chests at Dirty Docks or Salty Springs – Seven
- Deal damage with Sniper Rifles to opponents – 250
- Jump a Motorboat through different flaming rings – Three
- Deal damage to opponents by shooting exploding Gas Pumps – One
- Visit the Boat Launch, the Coral Cove, and the Flopper Pond
- Deal damage to enemy structures with Explosive Weapons – 200
- Deal damage to opponents from above – 250
- Land at Weeping Woods, Lazy Lake, and Pleasant Park
- Explosive weapons eliminations – Two
- Search the hidden ‘T’ found in the Dockyard Deal Loading Screen
The next weekly mission will become available on Thursday, Nov. 7.