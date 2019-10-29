How to find the hidden letter “T” in Fortnite Chapter 2

Since the launch of Fortnite Chapter Two, season one, Battle Pass owners have been tasked with finding hidden letters around the map.

A new letter is released each week. So far, players have been able to find the letters “F,” “O,” and “R.” And the next letter, “T,” will become available on Oct. 31.

Each letter is hidden within each week’s secret loading screen that can be earned by completing eight weekly missions—and the next loading screen has already been revealed.

Image via Epic Games

If you look in the upper-right side of the image, the letter “T” is sitting on top of the construction crane.

Players will be able to find the letter at Dirty Docks at the construction crane and tractor trailer.

Keep in mind that the letter won’t unlock unless players complete eight weekly challenges.

According to data miner FireMonkey, here are the next set of upcoming challenges:

Get three eliminations at Pleasant Park.

Search seven chests at Dirty Docks or Salty Springs.

Deal 250 damage with Sniper Rifles to opponents.

Jump a Motorboat through different flaming rings (three).

Deal any damage to opponents by shooting exploding gas pumps.

Visit the Boat Launch, the Coral Cove, and the Flopper Pond.

Deal 1,000 damage to enemy structures with explosive weapons.

Deal 250 damage to opponents from above.

Land at Weeping Woods, Lazy Lake, and Pleasant Park.

Get two explosive weapon eliminations.

Search the hidden “T” found in the Dockyard Deal Loading Screen.

The next week of Fortnite Chapter Two, season one will begin on Oct. 31.