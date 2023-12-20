Fortnite is celebrating Christmas with the introduction of Winterburg, a place where players can immerse themselves in the spirit of the season.

Winterburg might be a challenging location to fight, but it’s worth the effort. There are many activities to complete, some of which are part of Winterfest quests. You’ll also meet the Sgt Winter for yet another time this year.

Here’s where to find Winterburg in Fortnite.

Winterburg location in Fortnite

Head north. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Winterburg isn’t labeled on the map, so you might struggle to find it. But it’s logically located around the snowy parts of the map.

To head to Winterburg, go north and land on the small and round island between Lavish Lair and Classy Courts. As you approach, you’ll quickly realize it resembles a Christmas village, with small wooden buildings, benches to relax, and an icy spot.

You can turn up your volume to hear Christmas tunes playing in the distance, which will help you take the right direction.

You’ll also meet Sgt Winter near the center of the island, around the icy spot. If you don’t attack him, he will give you precious items linked to the Winterfest event, so keep an eye out.