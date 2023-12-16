Where is Sgt Winter in Fortnite? Exact location

Sgt Winter has returned for Fortnite Winterfest, and he’s got gifts for you if you’ve been good. However, like every year since 2018, if you shoot him, he’ll come after you. However, according to Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey, Sgt Winter currently can’t be found on the map. You’ll need to wait for a bit in order to finish all your challenges.

It seems that Sgt. Winter forgot to wake up this morning as a new Winterfest quest requires you to collect an item inside a present thrown by him, but you can't find him on the map as of now. pic.twitter.com/tqJM8ywy30 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 16, 2023

Image via Epic Games

How to find Sgt Winter in Fortnite Winterfest

You’ll need to find the main roads around the map to find Sgt Winter. He’s typically around driving his truck, which is powered by several Joneseys in reindeer costumes. If you hear the Christmas music in the distance, head towards it; that’s more than likely Sgt Winter coming with candy and gifts.

You can find Sgt Winter on the main roads, but to find him the quickest, you’ll want to fuel up one of the vehicles around the map and get out there and find him.

Sgt Winter won’t be around forever, and you can’t take anything he gives you out of the server. So be sure to get there and snag your in-game loot quickly, or camp his spawn so you can sic him on unsuspecting players. All permanent Winterfest event items can be found outside of the actual game, in the cabin.

Fortnite‘s Winterfest comes every single year, and if you miss Sgt Winter this year, he’ll likely return in 2024. While meeting him in-game isn’t necessary to win, it’s necessary if you want to complete all the challenges. You’ll need to emote with him and snag items from the presents he gives out to complete every single challenge.