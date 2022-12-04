When is Fortnite’s Winterfest 2022?

Many players return to Fortnite each season thanks to the events the game hosts to coincide with other seasons or holidays happening in the real world. With the winter season of Fortnite just beginning, many players are curious about when they can expect the season’s yearly holiday celebration, called Winterfest.

This event usually promotes the season of giving, with free skins and cosmetics given to players in a method similar to an advent calendar, with players receiving one present per day. Here’s all the information you need to know about when Fortnite‘s Winterfest 2022 will be happening.

When will Fortnite‘s Winterfest 2022 begin?

As of right now, we don’t have an exact date. What we do know is that the event will likely happen soon, as last year’s event took place in the latter half of December. Last year’s Winterfest began on Dec. 16, which was the Thursday after the season’s first content update. Using this information, we can guess that the event will be coming around the same time as last year.

If the event is the same as last year, then players can likely expect plenty of free presents as well as the return of the Winterfest mascot, Sgt. Winter. In the past, the Island has also been coated in snow, with Winter wandering the map as a roaming boss. All of this is to promote the festive season inside Fortnite‘s battle royale.

In the coming week or two, players will likely be given a new free skin and multiple other cosmetics. Not only that, but they’ll also be able to celebrate the holiday season with their friends inside the game. That’s all the information you need to know about when Fortnite‘s Winterfest 2022 will begin.