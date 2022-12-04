Best Landing Spots in Fortnite Chapter 4, season one

One of the most important decisions a player will make in Fortnite is where they plan on dropping. That simple choice can set you up with great loot or leave you scavenging Commons for the rest of the game. If you pick the wrong spot, you could be dealing with sweaty fights right from the get-go, or end up completely behind the pace, always trying to outrun the storm circle.

In this guide, we will run through some of the best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter Four, season one, depending on your situation and playstyle.

Best places to land in Fortnite Chapter 4, season one

The Driver – Slappy Shores

If you love to prioritize access to vehicles, then this is the spot for you. Easy vehicle spawns backed up by solid access to loot will see you well-stocked up with weapons and shields and on the road while your enemies are still getting their bearings.

The Solo Sweat – The Citadel or Brutal Bastion

If you like to play alone with your eye on the prize, then this is the spot for you. It will get you great loot and gunfights right from the start of the round. If you want to trim the herd quickly and pick up plenty of early kills, then this is the place to do it.

The Four Stack – Faulty Splits or Frenzy Fields

Playing with friends is a lot of fun, but you need somewhere that is going to provide you with plenty of loot right from the start. You don’t want to run into another squad without being well-stocked up. Here, you will find plenty of chests, ammo crates, and all-important health and shield drops to keep you in the fight.

The Silent Looter – Lonely Labs

If you prefer to get as deep into a match as you can, taking your chance to loot up as much as possible before coming face-to-face with the last remaining player, then this spot is for you. Nobody ever comes into this part of the map, and the way players tend to move around right now means most routes out of here are quiet.