Fortnite Winterfest 2023: All free rewards and how to claim them

Bundle up, gather around the fire, and don’t forget to thank the bus driver on the way down. Fortnite‘s 2023 Winterfest event is here, and with it comes a ton of free goodies that you can claim while you’re celebrating the holidays with your loved ones.

From Thursday, Dec. 14 to Tuesday, Jan. 2, Epic Games will be handing out 14 free cosmetics to its dedicated player base, including new outfits, back blings, gliders, wraps, and more. There’s also some loot that can be claimed for those who don’t play battle royale that often, especially the game’s newest hit open-world adventure mode, LEGO Fortnite.

How to claim Fortnite‘s free Winterfest 2023 rewards

As easy as opening up a present in real life. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To claim the free Winterfest 2023 rewards in Fortnite, players must launch and log into the game daily during the event’s duration. After logging in, head over to your Quests tab to access the new Daily Gifts section in the menu, which should allow you to claim the gifts of the day.

If you miss a day, don’t fret: Epic has promised that during Winterfest, any daily gifts missed during the event will stack and will unlock whenever you are able to log in. These gifts won’t stick around in your client forever, though—all of this loot will only be available until the end of the event on Jan. 2 at 8am CT.

All free Winterfest 2023 rewards

Unwrap some festive Fortnite cheer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Overall, there are 14 days of Winterfest with the same corresponding amount of gifts to claim during the holiday season. As usual, these will be filled with a ton of Christmas and holiday-themed goodies and should really help to set the mood as you prepare for an exciting and warm end to the year.

Here are all of the free Winterfest 2023 rewards in Fortnite: