Are Drake and Kendrick Lamar in Fortnite?

The Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud spread throughout the Fortnite world via third party methods, making fans question whether they’re actually in the game.

In spring 2024, Drake and Kendrick Lamar kicked off a beef that divided the internet. As the artists continued to release back-to-back diss tracks, content creators on YouTube and TikTok started uploading videos featuring Drake and Kendrick Lamar, while explaining their spat in Fortnite terms. These videos also showcased Drake and Kendrick Lamar as playable Fortnite skins, but were they really?

Are Drake and Kendrick Lamar skins actually in Fortnite?

He looks real, but he’s not. Image via fortnites.lore on TikTok Just like Drake, Kendrick Lamar also is not in Fortnite. Image via fortnites.lore on TikTok

As of now, there are no Drake and Kendrick Lamar skins in Fortnite. Despite the widespread rumor, the two artists have not signed a collaboration deal with Epic Games. Any videos or images online showcasing a Beef Bundle with Drake and Kendrick Lamar are simply not true.

I suspect that most of the videos featuring Drake and Kendrick Lamar as Fortnite skins were made with the help of AI. While having these Grammy winners in the game would be fun, the collaborations take a lot of time and work. Even when two parties are on board, there can be a lot of legal hoops to jump through.

One can’t help but imagine Drake and Kendrick Lamar battling it out on a Fortnite stage, but that seems quite far from reality. While it doesn’t mean the two artists will never make it to the game, it isn’t in the cards for the foreseeable future.

While waiting for more musical collaborations in Fortnite, I generally theorize about the available Fortnite festival songs. In my eyes, artists who already have their tracks in Fortnite can be decent candidates for collaboration, and we also have Cantina Stages to pass the time.

