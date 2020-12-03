Where to find Lexa in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 5 | Dot Esports

Fortnite’s Chapter Two, season five just kicked off yesterday after an epic fight versus Galactus. The cast of Marvel heroes featured in the season took on the world-devourer with the help of millions of Fortnite players.

Even though all seemed fine after the battle, Iron Man’s plan wasn’t able to stop Galactus from consuming some of the End Point. This caused a loop and Chapter Two, season five will be focusing on gathering the most elite hunters from around the universe. These hunters will try to make sure that no one escapes the loop and more will join their ranks throughout the season.

Lexa is one of the first featured hunters alongside the Mandalorian and Mancake, a character made out of pancakes. Fortnite players will be able to unlock Lexa as a playable skin through the season’s battle pass and she can also be found in her house inside the Fortnite map. She’s a non-playable character (NPC) that players can interact with to pick up quests or deliver gold bars to in exchange for guns or other available perks.

Gold bars are a new type of currency that players will get to farm throughout a Fortnite match. These bars can be collected through completing bounty quests that can be picked up from NPCs, taking down players who already have gold bars, and they can also be found in regular loot chests in small amounts.

Here’s where you can find Lexa in Fortnite Chapter ttwo, season five.

Where is Lexa in Fortnite Chapter Two, season five?

Lexa’s house in Fortnite’s Chapter Two, season five is located in Hunter’s Haven, a new landmark that’s close to Lazy Lake. You can also get to Lexa’s house by navigating to the south end of the desert part of the map.

We recommend approaching the landmark from its back entrance since there are a handful of Henchmen-like soldiers camping outside of the house. These soldiers have pinpoint accuracy and can take you down in seconds if you don’t have any loot.

Approaching from the back door of the house will allow you to bypass these soldiers and Lexa will be waiting for you on the top floor of the building.

Screengrab via Epic Games

If you haven’t talked to an NPC before while playing Fortnite, you can do so just like how you open a loot chest. Move close to the character you want to interact with and press your interact hotkey to start a conversation.

You’ll be able to pick up bounty quests or use the gold bars you got from completing these quests by interacting with NPCs.