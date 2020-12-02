How to talk to characters in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 | Dot Esports

Fortnite’s chapter two, season four came to an end after an event that will go down in the history books of the game as one of the greatest. A cast of Marvel heroes teamed up with Fortnite characters in a fight versus Galactus. Though the team pulled through, Galactus was able to consume enough of the End Point to cause a loop.

The chapter two, season five will focus on gathering the most elite squad of hunters around the universe to make sure no one escapes the loop. Introducing characters like the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda, The season features yet another stacked battle pass. In addition to new guns and familiar faces from the vault, Epic Games introduced a new set of quests that players can obtain while playing a match.

These so-called Bounties can be gathered by talking to NPCs around the map. It is possible to find an NPC In each region of the Fortnite map, and players will need to interact with them to pick up the Bounty quests.

Considering Fortnite players never had a chance to interact with an NPC while playing a match, This new mechanic may end up being confusing. Each NPC greets you as you walk into their range of interaction, and learning how to talk with them they’ll also help you return Bounty quests in exchange for gold bars.

Here’s all you can talk to in-game characters / NPCs in Fortnite.

How can you talk with NPC characters in Fortnite?

Talking to Bounty-giving NPCs is a straightforward process. As you approach them you will notice that you will be able to interact with them just like lootable chests by clicking on your interact button. Most of the player base prefers the key E for this action and pressing it will start a conversation allowing you to pick one of the available quests.

These challenges award players with the gold bars which can be used for special weaponry, intel, certain services and more. You will also need to return to these NPCs to use your gold bars, meaning that they can be highly contested. They can end up being decoys for other players so we recommend staying sharp.

Bounty missions include tasks like taking out a specific player, going to a certain point of interest on the map, or scoring a stated amount of takedowns and similar quests.