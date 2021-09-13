Where to find all Cube Monster Parts in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 8 - Dot Esports

Each Fortnite season comes bundled with new features for fans to explore. While players will want to unravel the new parts of the map, they’ll be welcomed by new weapons and in-game events across the island.

One new crafting material is called Cube Monster Parts and it can be used to upgrade Sideways Weapons, which can be obtained from Sideways Zones and Sideways Anomalies.

You’ll find Sideways Zones and Anomalies in random parts of the map every time you load into a match. A bunch of Cube Monsters will be waiting for your inside and they’ll start attacking you as you walk in.

Cube Monster Parts will drop on a random basis as you kill more Cube Monsters in Sideways Zones and Anomalies, making completing a Sideways Encounter one of the best ways to accumulate more of them. Completing these encounters can be more difficult than it looks, however, since the number of Cube Monsters will continue to grow over time.

Before you head into one of the Sideways, you should do some looting so you don’t run out of ammo or materials when you’re battling Cube Monsters. As you’re fighting Cube Monsters, there’s a chance that other players can also walk into the encounter. While some players will leave you be or even help you during these encounters, others will try to take you out.

While you’re clearing out the Cube Monsters, always keep an eye on the borders around you and try to be as quick as possible. If you’re looking to upgrade your Sideways Weapons with Cube Monster Parts, you should do it somewhere else safe and leave the Sideways. Once you’re out, find a house or build a box around you to proceed with crafting. If you have all the materials needed, all you’ll need to do is open up your inventory and switch over to the crafting tab.