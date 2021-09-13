How to enter the Sideways in Fortnite? | Dot Esports

New skins, a Battle Pass, and a couple of new features are on the horizon for in Chapter Two, season eight, meaning there’ll be an exploring period when you download the patch.

One of these new features is called Sideways, a darker world that’s full of Cube Monsters. The danger is worth the risk, however, since players will be able to grab powerful weapons that can only be found inside Sideways.

There are a couple of ways you can try out the Sideways. You should make sure that you have enough loot before going inside, so you can defend yourself if your attempt doesn’t go according to the plan.

When you’re in the Sideways, you’ll want to defeat all the Cube Monsters to get yourself a powerful weapon. Keep an eye on the ground loot as well and the chests for grabbing more loot. Around the center of each Sideways, you’ll find purple glowing Sideways chest which will be filled with Sideways loot.

Use the Sideways Zones

Screengrab via Epic Games

At the beginning of each Fortnite match, a landmark will be captured by the Sideways. If you see a large orange bubble in a point of interest (POI,) you’ll be able to get into the Sideways by walking into these orange bubbles.

Once you’re inside, you’ll notice that the lightning will be noticeably darker, and a bunch of Cube Monsters who will not be so happy to see you. Considering the level of competition around these zones and the dangers inside, it’ll be wise to keep your trip quick and get out after collecting everything you need from the Sideways.

Walk into Sideways Anomalies

Screengrab via Epic Games

If you weren’t able to spot Sideways Zones, it isn’t the end of the world since there’s another way to get inside. Sideways Anomalies look smaller than Sideways Zones, and they resemble purple portals.

Sideways Anomalies don’t appear in every Fortnite match and they’ll appear in different locations when they do. Once you get inside, you’ll notice that Sideways Anomalies feature smaller zones, meaning the loot will be limited compared to Sideways Zones.

The competition will be lower in Sideways Anomalies since they appear randomly, allowing you to explore the zone and loot safely at the same time.