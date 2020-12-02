Where to destroy structures at Pizza Pete or Pizza Pit Food Truck in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 5 | Dot Esports

Welcome to Pizza Pete, may I take your order? Sir, what are you doing?

Fortnite’s Chapter Two, season four ended yesterday with a nail-biter of an end-game fight. Millions of Fortnite players went toe-to-toe against Galactus with a little help from the elite squad of Marvel heroes that were the stars of the last season.

Though it looked like Tony Stark’s plan worked out and Galactus was sent back to where he came from, the beginning of Chapter Two, season five confirmed that Galactus had done enough damage to the End Point of Fortnite. This damage caused a loop, which the characters of the new season will work hard to make sure no one escapes from it.

Some missions and weekly challenges directly play into the season’s narrative, but there are also more casual ones so that the players can gain XP as quickly as possible to level up their battle passes.

One of these quests requires players to visit Pizza Pete or Pizza Pit, the hottest two food places on the Fortnite map.

Where to find and destroy structures at Pizza Pete or Pizza Pit Food Truck in Fortnite Chapter Two, season five?

You’ll be able to complete this quest by finding the Pizza Pit food truck and destroy structures there, but we could only find Pizza Pete for now.

This location is placed around where Frenzy Farm was, but it’s now called Colossal Coliseum. As you approach the landmark you should notice a gigantic tomato head on top of the structure.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Get inside of the Pizza Pete building and start smashing things to complete the quest. You need to destroy a total of 10 items, and everything you destroy inside the building will count toward the quest.

This is a relatively deserted area, meaning enemy players will have clear vision of you. Considering this is the first week of the challenges, Pizza Pete and Pizza Pit food truck are likely to be flooded with other players.

Make sure to open up a few loot chests when you get inside so you can bring the fight to anyone who dares challenging you while completing this task.

Successfully destroying 10 items inside these points of interest will yield you 10,000 XP toward this season’s battle pass.

Don’t forget to complete the other available day one quests to unlock this season’s cool battle pass skins, backblings, and other cosmetic items.