How to get and upgrade the Mandalorian skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 | Dot Esports

Following Galactus’ defeat against more than 15 million players, Fortnite‘s hype train continues to rev itself into a galaxy far, far away.

The battle royale’s next season is here, and you can obtain the Mandalorian skin almost immediately. The gruff bounty hunter is available as the level one reward, but you will need to hop into some matches to fully deck him out.

Screngrab via ShiinaBR

You’ll need to complete “Beskar’s Quest” to upgrade the Mandalorian armor piece by piece. According to Fortnite data miner Mang0e, players will need to scour the map for Beskar Ingots. The challenges will apparently be rolled out weekly, similarly to last season’s Wolverine skin.

Screngrab via ShiinaBR

A leaked battle pass shows that there’s more to unlock at level 100. You’ll gain access to the Mandalorian’s cuddly friend, a Baby Yoda backbling, and what looks to be the last piece of the Beskar armor to truly complete your iron skin.