Fortnite sets record for concurrent player count during Galactus event | Dot Esports

Fortnite recorded its highest player count of all time during today’s Nexus War end-of-season event.

During the 10-minute event, more than 15 million players joined the game to help take down one of Marvel’s biggest villains Galactus. On top of the players who joined in-game, more than 3 million people tuned in to capture the action over streaming services such as YouTube and Twitch.

We defeated him! A record 15.3 million concurrent players joined forces in our biggest event ever to fight back Galactus in today's in-game event, while more than 3.4 million cheered and watched on @YouTubeGaming and @Twitch! pic.twitter.com/IAcNpcPKEw — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 2, 2020

The mass number of viewers joining on Twitch saw the site eventually crash for a short period of time. Before this took place popular Spanish streamer Grefg recorded the highest concurrent viewership for any individual streamer on the platform with over 660,000 viewers tuning in to capture the action.

With the Galactus event, Fortnite Chapter Two Season Four draws to a close and the game is set to transition into Season Five later today. There has been no official announcement of what this new season’s theme will be, although leakers have shared images of cosmetics believed to be added to the game, including that of The Mandalorian, Disney’s Star Wars spin-off series.

Season Four included many fan-favorite cosmetic items modeled after Marvel heroes and villains as well as unique weapons available to utilize many of these characters’ signature abilities. These weapons could be found in the normal battle royale mode, but during the season a limited time mode was added where players could only use these special weapons in an arena-style game mode.