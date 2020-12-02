Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 1 XP challenges revealed | Dot Esports

Fortnite’s Marvel themed season wrapped up with an event fitting for the all-mighty villain Galactus. The cast of Marvel heroes went up against the ever-hungry, world devourer and defeated him with the help of millions of Fortnite drivers who assumed the role of a bus driver.

Though the big-evil was defeated, the story ended with Jonesy waking up to the sound of alarms indicating something terrible was about to happen despite the demise of Galactus. It turned out to be a loop caused by the damage Galactus caused to the End Point, and an elite squad of hunters are now being assembled to make sure no one escapes the loop.

The trailer of the season showcased Mando from The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda who are both available as skins through the in-game battle pass. Simply purchasing the pass for 950 V-Bucks won’t be enough, however, since you’ll need to grind battle pass XP to unlock them.

Just like previous seasons, there will be a whole set of new challenges introduced to the game each week and the first line of them just went live alongside Fortnite’s chapter two, season five.

It looks like the new set of quests are coming directly from some of the newly-introduced characters of the season and you’ll need to:

Complete five bounties around the map. Bounties are a new kind of map objectives that players will be able to complete while playing a match of Fortnite.



Get three shotgun eliminations. There are a total of three shotguns in the gun arsenal this season, making this challenge quite easy to complete.

