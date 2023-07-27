Where is Bender in Fortnite? How to get Bender’s Shiny Ray Gun

"Oh my god. I’m so excited I wish I could wet my pants!"

Futurama has officially landed in Fortnite and gamers across the globe can don Bender’s shiny metal attire and one of his unbendable girders. His Shiny Metal Raygun has also made its way into the game, and there’s a specific spot you can find it.

Fry, Leela, and Bender have all made their way into the Fortnite universe alongside other characters from famous TV shows like Rick Grimes (The Walking Dead) and Morty Smith (Rick and Morty).

They join a long list of personalities from all walks of life in Fortnite. Hopefully, we’ll see Professor Hubert J. Farnsworth racking up kills in Fortnite soon enough.

Where can I get Bender in Fortnite?

Fry, Leela, and Bender in the Fortnite x Futurama trailer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Bender Bending Rodríguez attire can be found in two versions: The grey metallic colors of Bender, or the shiny gold Universe One look, and are purchasable in the Fortnite Store. Players will be able to purchase the Ben Rodríguez Back Bling and his Unbendable Girder Pickaxe.

You’ll have to fork out 1,500 V-Bucks for the Bender Bundle. This bundle includes Ben Rodríguez Backbling and Bender himself. The Unbreakable Pickaxe can be purchased on its own for 800 V-Bucks.

If you’re looking to acquire the whole gang, the Futurama bundle which includes Bender, Fry, and Leela will set you back 2,800 V-Bucks.

How to get Bender’s Shiny Ray Gun in Fortnite

Bender’s Shiny Metal Raygun is in Fortnite. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bender’s Shiny Ray Gun can be found on the floor throughout Fortnite’s vast map, or players can go to the Bender vendor himself to purchase it.

If you’re looking to find Bender, you’ll have to head south of Mega City. He’ll be standing by the launch pad and cracking jokes while he awaits your sale. It’ll cost you 600 Gold Bars, but it’ll all be worth it when you get to use it.

How Bender’s Shiny Ray Gun works

Bender’s Shiny Metal Gun doesn’t have any ammo. You’ll be using a laserbeam which can overheat if used too much within a short period of time. It’ll take two seconds to cool down after the ray gun overheats and will fire for roughly five or six seconds.

