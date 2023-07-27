All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite v25.20

The v25.20 battle royale update was officially released in Fortnite on July 26 and in addition to introducing two new weapons and unvaulting some others, it seems there is yet another rush of new skins and cosmetics waiting on deck to make their debuts.
While the headliner for the upcoming drop is the collaboration with the beloved animated sci-fi sitcom Futurama, it appears Fortnite players are set to receive a fresh Level Up Quest Pack, a new Crew Pack, and plenty of other offerings very soon.
Here are all the leaked skins and cosmetics in Fortnite v25.20 CU
Futurama collab
- Outfit — Philip J. Fry
- Back Bling — Hypnotoad
- Pickaxe — Giant Nutcracker
- Outfit — Turanga Leela
- Back Bling — Nibbler
- Pickaxe — Solid Gold Fiddle
- Outfit — Bender Bending Rodríguez
- Back Bling — Ben Rodríguez
- Pickaxe — Unbendable Girder
- Glider — Planet Express Ship
- Emote — Zoidberg Scuttle
Futurama’s central trio of Fry, Leela, and Bender was done justice, with each getting their own Back Bling and Pickaxe, as well as a Universe One alt style.
The Futurama collab also features two bundles. The Futurama Bundle includes the three Outfits and Back Blings, while the Futurama Gear Bundle has the three Pickaxes, the Planet Express Ship Glider, and the Zoidberg Scuttle Emote.
Vikora’s Level Up Quest Pack
- Outfit — Vikora
- Outfit — Umbra
- Wrap — Sullen Shadow
- Pickaxe — Woven Shadowblade
- Back Bling — Shadow Star
According to Fortnite leaker Shiina, Vikora’s Level Up Quest Pack will likely be available sometime on July 26. Per fellow leaker iFireMonkey, players now find Hex Tokens for this pack instead of Level Up Tokens.
Elite Striker Sephira
- Outfit — Elite Striker Sephira
- Back Bling — Ball In Play
- Pickaxe — Cleatspike Crusher
The Elite Striker Sephira is said to have two base styles and 16 color options available for customization.
Fortnite Ageless Royalty Crew Pack
- Outfit — Princess Lexa
- Back Bling — Celestial Crest
- Pickaxe — Sovereign Sabers
- Outfit — Prince Orin
- Back Bling — Celestial Guide
- Pickaxe — Prince Orin’s Polearm
- Loading Screen — A Royal Destiny
According to iFireMonkey, the Princess Lexa and Prince Orin cosmetics are set to be a part of the Fortnite Crew subscription service, but it remains to be seen if both will be released together in August or in separate months.
Core Knight Talus
- Outfit — Core Knight Talus
- Back Bling — Kinesis Core
- Pickaxe — Corebreaker Scythe
- Wrap — Void Core
Galaxy Crossfade
- Outfit — Galaxy Crossfade
- Back Bling — Crossfade’s Equalizer
- Pickaxe — Spinback Slicer
- Wrap — Crossfade’s Galaxy
- Spray — House Cat
FNCS
- Outfit — FNCS Renegade
- Back Bling — Champion’s Rucksack
- Pickaxe — Star Jet
- Loading Screen — Lush Moves
- Spray — Raptor Rider
- Emoticon — King Me-Ow
Jittershock
- Outfit — Jittershock
- Back Bling — Jittervault
- Pickaxe — Jolt Carver
Miscellaneous
- Emote — Lil’ Octane Flames
- Back Bling — Sun Sign
- Back Bling — Beach-Blasted Shark’s Tank
- Pickaxe — Starfall
- Wrap — Good To Go
- Wrap — Polychrome Sunset
- Spray — Boot It