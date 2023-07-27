All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite v25.20

The v25.20 battle royale update was officially released in Fortnite on July 26 and in addition to introducing two new weapons and unvaulting some others, it seems there is yet another rush of new skins and cosmetics waiting on deck to make their debuts.

While the headliner for the upcoming drop is the collaboration with the beloved animated sci-fi sitcom Futurama, it appears Fortnite players are set to receive a fresh Level Up Quest Pack, a new Crew Pack, and plenty of other offerings very soon.

Here are all the leaked skins and cosmetics in Fortnite v25.20 CU

Futurama collab

Outfit — Philip J. Fry

Back Bling — Hypnotoad

Pickaxe — Giant Nutcracker

Outfit — Turanga Leela

Back Bling — Nibbler

Pickaxe — Solid Gold Fiddle

Outfit — Bender Bending Rodríguez

Back Bling — Ben Rodríguez

Pickaxe — Unbendable Girder

Glider — Planet Express Ship

Emote — Zoidberg Scuttle

The Bender cosmetics in Fortnite. Image via Epic Games The Fry cosmetics in Fortnite. Image via Epic Games The Leela cosmetics in Fortnite. Image via Epic Games The Planet Express Ship and Zoidberg Scuttle cosmetics in Fortnite. Image via Epic Games

Futurama’s central trio of Fry, Leela, and Bender was done justice, with each getting their own Back Bling and Pickaxe, as well as a Universe One alt style.

The Futurama collab also features two bundles. The Futurama Bundle includes the three Outfits and Back Blings, while the Futurama Gear Bundle has the three Pickaxes, the Planet Express Ship Glider, and the Zoidberg Scuttle Emote.

Vikora’s Level Up Quest Pack

Outfit — Vikora

Outfit — Umbra

Wrap — Sullen Shadow

Pickaxe — Woven Shadowblade

Back Bling — Shadow Star

Vikora’s Level Up Quest Pack cosmetics in Fortnite. Image via Shiina and Epic Games

According to Fortnite leaker Shiina, Vikora’s Level Up Quest Pack will likely be available sometime on July 26. Per fellow leaker iFireMonkey, players now find Hex Tokens for this pack instead of Level Up Tokens.

Elite Striker Sephira

Outfit — Elite Striker Sephira

Back Bling — Ball In Play

Pickaxe — Cleatspike Crusher

The Elite Striker Sephira is said to have two base styles and 16 color options available for customization.

Fortnite Ageless Royalty Crew Pack

Outfit — Princess Lexa

Back Bling — Celestial Crest

Pickaxe — Sovereign Sabers

Outfit — Prince Orin

Back Bling — Celestial Guide

Pickaxe — Prince Orin’s Polearm

Loading Screen — A Royal Destiny

New Crew Pack Loading Screen! pic.twitter.com/GANxpa8mfG — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 26, 2023

According to iFireMonkey, the Princess Lexa and Prince Orin cosmetics are set to be a part of the Fortnite Crew subscription service, but it remains to be seen if both will be released together in August or in separate months.

Core Knight Talus

Outfit — Core Knight Talus

Back Bling — Kinesis Core

Pickaxe — Corebreaker Scythe

Wrap — Void Core

Galaxy Crossfade

Outfit — Galaxy Crossfade

Back Bling — Crossfade’s Equalizer

Pickaxe — Spinback Slicer

Wrap — Crossfade’s Galaxy

Spray — House Cat

FNCS

Outfit — FNCS Renegade

Back Bling — Champion’s Rucksack

Pickaxe — Star Jet

Loading Screen — Lush Moves

Spray — Raptor Rider

Emoticon — King Me-Ow

Jittershock

Outfit — Jittershock

Back Bling — Jittervault

Pickaxe — Jolt Carver

Miscellaneous

Emote — Lil’ Octane Flames

Back Bling — Sun Sign

Back Bling — Beach-Blasted Shark’s Tank

Pickaxe — Starfall

Wrap — Good To Go

Wrap — Polychrome Sunset

Spray — Boot It

Lil' Octane Flames emote has copyrighted music, here is what it looks like pic.twitter.com/YzzAANvKiA — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) July 26, 2023

Remember the cosmetic codenames "AuricVine" & "HornettaVine", which were rumored to be Star Wars cosmetics because they are nearly identical to Darth Maul's codename?



This is the "AuricVine" Back Bling, lol pic.twitter.com/xtr7odScgc — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 26, 2023

