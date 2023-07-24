Fortnite 25.20 update early patch notes: Start time, date, and leaks

After a drawn-out summer break, Fortnite patches are back on the menu.

Fortnite’s 25.20 update is almost here, but when does it launch and what will be in it? Here’s everything we know about the upcoming patch.

With Epic Games taking a summer break in July, it’s been almost a month since the last time we had a Fortnite update. Back on June 27, we got the 25.11 content update that kicked off the Summer Escape in-game event. Since then, there’s been radio silence from the devs. But all of that ends on July 25.

While fans have shown their disapproval of Chapter Four, season three, players will be hoping that this update will make a major change to the game and bring back some of the enjoyment that has been missing for many this season.

Epic Games took a break for summer, but it’s time for a new update. Image via Epic Games

When does Fortnite‘s 25.20 update go live?

Fortnite’s 25.20 update is scheduled to go live on Tuesday, July 25. At time of writing, Epic has yet to confirm when downtime will start, but based on previous patches, we can expect downtime to start at:

ET: 4am

4am PT: 1am

1am CT: 3am

3am BST: 9am

Downtime usually lasts a couple of hours as Epic introduces changes and updates to the servers for us Fortnite fans to enjoy. During this time, players will be unable to queue for matches on any platform.

What to expect in Fortnite 25.20 update

Not too much is known about the Fortnite 25.20 update, but leakers have been dropping some clues as to what we can expect when the update goes live. The headline addition in the patch looks set to be the return of Travis Scott, with a skin of the rapper apparently heading to the in-game store.

Good morning everyone stay happy my friends 💙💙💙now on Wednesday morning when the update comes out on Tuesday and Wednesday we see everything my promise is if you see the shop tabs and if you see (Travis Scott 1X) just mention me with this picture that means we’ve have won. pic.twitter.com/pjHn69i9yR — Raymond AndolfoYT – Fortnite Leaks (@RayandolfoYT) July 24, 2023

Elsewhere, we expect to see the addition of the Lever Pistol, a new weapon that could be set to pack a punch, while the Kinetic Boomerang should return from the vault following issues where those who had used it lost control of their character when rebooted.

The Kinetic Boomerang is set to return with the Fortnite 25.20 update. Image via Epic Games

As always, we can expect new challenges and quests, new cosmetics, and maybe even some map changes. All will truly be revealed on July 25 when Fortnite’s 25.20 update goes live on all platforms.

