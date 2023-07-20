Fortnite players claim Chapter 4, season 3 is the ‘worst in years’

Fortnite Chapter Four, season three released on June 9 and the initial impressions have settled down. The community can finally give a calm, cool, and collected verdict of the new season. So far, the impressions haven’t been the best, and some players have even gone as far as calling it the “worst in years.”

According to players in a July 19 Reddit post, this season doesn’t really have much to offer and dozens of players are reporting they have stopped playing the game and only come back to check the shop. Although it may seem that players are overreacting, they actually have good reasons to complain.

The first reason this season feels bland is the lack of events, or if Epic Games releases an event, it’s simply yet another grind for uninteresting cosmetics. The map design in the season is also unsatisfying and promotes toxic gameplay in the form of bush camping.

The meta, which is always supposed to be the best part of the game, is counterintuitive with the Zero Build mode being focused on bunkers. To add insult to injury, the battle pass rewards are disappointing when compared to previous seasons and the new Milestone System is nothing to brag about either.

Related: Where to find the Big Bush Bomb in Fortnite and how to use it

Luckily, the next season is scheduled to start on Aug. 25 and it’s a new opportunity for Epic to start over and reimagine some of these features that are pushing away players from their favorite game.

About the author