Where to find the Big Bush Bomb in Fortnite and how to use it

“Bush camping” has been a viable strategy in Fortnite for years as it makes it harder for opponents to spot you if you crouch within a bush. This strat has become even better after the addition of the Big Bush Bomb.

The Big Bush Bomb was added to Fortnite in Chapter Four Season One. The Big Bush Bomb allows players to deploy a huge bush in which they can hide inside temporarily and thus strike the enemies stealthily. This utility item is still relatively new and not every player knows how to use it, though.

If you want to add more depth to your Fortnite games by utilizing this utility, here’s how you can find the Big Bush Bomb in Fortnite and how to use it.

Where to find the Big Bush Bomb in Fortnite

You can find the Big Bush Bomb in Fortnite as ground loot, chests, or at other loot spots across the island. It’s more likely that you’ll come cross the Big Bush Bomb while exploring locations such as Rumble Ruins, Shady Stilts, and Creeky Compound.

But, unfortunately, the Big Bush Bomb doesn’t have a guaranteed spawn point on the map and therefore we can’t pinpoint an exact location. I happened to also find the Big Bush Bomb when I got on top of trees. You can carry a maximum of four Big Bush Bombs at once.

How to use the Big Bush Bomb in Fortnite

The Big Bush Bomb works as any other throwable item in Fortnite. You just have to equip the Big Bush Bomb to an inventory slot and deploy it on the ground.

One of the best ways to utilize the Big Bush Bomb is when you’re outnumbered by opponents and want to remove their vision. It won’t prevent their bullets from hitting you, but at least you can try to reposition without being spotted right away.

You can also deploy the Big Bush Bomb when you want to stay quiet for a while and try killing an opponent that is passing through.

