Save those V-Bucks: Inflation is getting so bad it’s even hit Fortnite

First it's cost of living, now this?

Fortnite’s V-bucks are set for an increase in multiple countries as inflation causes developers to rethink their pricing strategies. Canada, the U.K., and Mexico will see a rise in their in-game currency beginning July 17, 2023.

Collections like 1,000, 2,800, 5,000, and 13,500 V-bucks bundles will be impacted by the changes, according to a June 30 Fortnite blog post. A series of planned cosmetic bundle releases will also suffer at the hands of inflation.

Prices are expected to rise from as little as 50 cents to a few dollars depending on your location and the type of bundle, according to prominent Fortnite leaker, iFireMonkey. Despite being only a few dollars, odds are we’ll see more bundles purchased before the July 17 price turnover.

All upcoming price changes for each region:



⭐️ United Kingdom – British Pound

🍁 Canada – Canadian Dollar

🌌 Mexico -Mexican Peso



Intrepid Engines Pack

⭐️ Before: £3.19

⭐️ After: £3.49

🍁 Before: CAD $5.59

🍁 After: CAD $5.99

🌌 Before: MXN $83

🌌 After: MXN $79



Full Clip Pack… pic.twitter.com/D1eEMjRRQz — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) June 29, 2023

Mexico seems to be the only location benefiting as prices for all bundles drop several pesos.

The V-buck currency allows players to purchase a variety of cosmetics in Fortnite ranging from player models to pickaxes. Since Fortnite’s a free title, Epic Games had to get creative and find a solid revenue stream to keep the game up and running—this is where microtransactions shined

Fortnite’s cosmetic catalog has branched off into the depths of various franchises like Marvel, DC, and even the NFL. The absurd number of cosmetics has been used as a blueprint for various other titles in the gaming scene.

Franchises like Call of Duty and Overwatch have transitioned into a free-to-play experience with microtransactions compensating for lost profits.

Whether inflation impacts the other titles that have taken free-to-play gameplay under their wing is yet to be determined. But with any luck, it won’t affect them too much if it does.

About the author